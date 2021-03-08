When it comes to buying and owning your first horse, there are a few things that you must consider ensuring you are able to give them the best quality of life. From the buying process to the everyday care of the horse, it takes a lot of preparation and time to make sure you’re set up in the best way. The following post offers some top tips to help you get started with owning your own horse, giving some key advice to make sure both you and your horse are happy and enjoying every moment!

The Buying Process

Purchasing your first horse can be a very daunting experience, so you need to take your time and make sure you think through every step of the process carefully. Owning a horse is a very big responsibility, but with the right care and affection it’s hugely rewarding and exciting too. Do your research into which horse is going to be best for you, have a little look at what’s available and figure out what price range you have to work with. Once the right horse comes along, it’s always worth asking as many questions as you need to, to ensure you’re happy and confident with choosing that particular horse.

Prepare Their Stable

Having a clean and comfortable stable for your horse is essential to ensure they have the best quality of life. You want your horse to feel at home and relaxed and a well-cared for stable will provide that. Make sure you prepare your horses stable properly, stocking up on the essential items for both your horse and the stable itself, as you need a good kit for mucking out as well as caring for your horse.

Alongside the equipment, you want to stock up on the right hay, food and supplements for your horse. Visit Wynnstay to have a look at the different products you can get for your horse to give you an idea of what you’ll need to invest in. You may want to do a little research into the best quality products and equipment, just to make sure you’re not wasting any money.

Build a Relationship

Your relationship with your horse is something you should cherish and build up to be extremely special. Horses are very loyal, caring creatures and when you put the time and effort into looking after them your relationship will flourish. Make sure you spend the time training them, taking them out frequently and spending quality time with them in their stables.

Understand Your Horse

Knowing your horse’s history and understanding their health records is very important. You need to know exactly what kind of history your horse has, as this will help to ensure you can give them the care they need. For example, if the horse has history of becoming lame or having joint issues, then you can work to ensure they have the correct supplements to aid and prevent this. It’s also very helpful when it comes to identifying what food they require, as well as how much exercise they’ll need and so on.