Starting your own T-Shirt business doesn’t have to be over complicated. It may seem a little scary when you first start out as there is so much to plan and organise and you may feel you don’t know where to start.

Well take a deep breath, and read through some of these helpful starter tips to get you on your way.

Decide On A Brand And Logo

There is nothing more important when starting a new t-shirt business than creating a good brand and logo for your start up business.

Both your brand and logo should match the ethos of the kind of t-shirt business you are looking to run.

Maybe you will be going for an eco friendly style business or a gothic themed business. With whatever style you decide on make sure that your logo represents this clearly.

Your branding also needs to be clear and crisp. Use slogans and words that match your products and the clients you will be trying to attract.

Your logo and branding should be one of the very first things to start work on with your new business. Take your time with this process and don’t rush things.

It is better to take a little longer and get your branding and logo on point than it is to rush through and create something quickly that is sub standard.

Your T-Shirt Designs

Next up, you should start work on creating the designs of your T-Shirts. Work out colour schemes, designs and all the extras such as accessories and swing tags which you will use to label your products. Make your t-shirts as professional looking as possible to attract a wide audience.

You may have many different ideas of the kinds of t-shirts you are looking to produce, but to begin with do not over complicate things by trying to create one than just one or two designs to begin with.

As your company grows you can then of course expand and make as many different variations as you like, but while you are just starting up, stick to just a few of your favourite designs to start manufacturing and selling.

If you do create many designs and are struggling to decide which ones to use, then ask family and friends for their feedback to help you pick.

Creating A Website

Now you have started the process of creating your t-shirt designs you are going to need somewhere to try and sell them.

By all means you should look to find as many different avenues of selling them as possible such as local clothes shops, online marketplaces, social media pages as well as selling to colleagues and friends.

But you should have one central place that people can order from and this should be your own website or e-shop.

Websites these days are quite simple to create should you have low funds or do not want to hire a website designer.

You will first need to find a domain name, hopefully the name of your business is available to purchase if not you should find one as close to it as possible, for example adding shirts at the end of the domain name.

Creating your website should match up with your branding style. You will want to use the same colour patterns and fonts alongside using clear good photos of your items for sale.

Business Cards

Getting business cards may seem a bit old fashioned in today’s market but it is an extremely useful tool to help promote your business.

There are many only businesses that can help create you an inexpensive business card so it will not cost you too much money to have them made.

Business cards are great to hand out to people who may be interested in either buying your t-shirts or supplying them in their shops or place of work.

Always carry a handful with you at all times and hand them out whenever you meet a new person that you could do future business with.

Social Media

These days having social media pages on facebook, instagram and twitter, as well as the many other social media platforms, is almost as vital as having a good website.

It’s free to create these social media pages and is a great way to start building a new following and helping to grow your client base.

You should be posting good content regularly on all your social media pages to help attract new followers which in turn should improve your sales.

Again just like your website, your social media pages need to have its branding on point and match the ethos of your business, so pay extra close attention to this.

Always replay and engage with all your followers to help build a rapport with them, as by doing this they are more likely to buy your products as well as recommending them to their friends and followers.

Expanding Your Range

Once you have started to build up your business and sales you should look to then expand your range. Depending on what your style of t-shirts are, you could move into baby clothes or other clothing garments.

You should only look to move to this step though once you have built up your brand and following and are also making regular sales.

You will want your customers to become repeat customers so you will eventually need to look and have a wider range of stock.

But only move to this step when things start to grow, this could happen very quickly within just a few months or take much longer.

To Sum Up

Starting a new business can be an exciting way of building a new career for yourself. Start off on a small scale and if things take off you can always expand to a much larger scale.

Although it may seem scary to start up any new business as long as you plan, work hard and follow the above helpful tips your t-shirt business should be extremely successful.