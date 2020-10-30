High-performance, long-range diesel now open to UK customers

Latest GTD offers 200 PS, and 0-62 mph in 7.1 seconds

2.0-litre TDI engine returns 51.4-54.3 mpg on WLTP combined cycle

Milton Keynes – The Volkswagen Golf GTD is now available to UK customers, priced from £32,790 (RRP OTR). It follows the GTI and GTE models, which were also recently opened for order to British buyers. The diesel-powered newcomer is the most powerful Golf GTD to date. It offers the benefits of both high-performance and long range, with up to 600 miles available from a single tank of fuel, a top speed of 152 mph (where permitted) and a 0-62 mph sprint time of 7.1 seconds allied to strong in-gear acceleration.

The Golf GTD completes the GT-badged line-up of performance Golfs, complementing the ultra-low emissions GTE plug-in hybrid and iconic, high-performance petrol-engined GTI – the current performance champion of the Golf range. The flagship – the Golf R – will be unveiled next month.

The new arrival boasts a maximum torque figure of 400 Nm and, for the first time, 200 PS – up from 184 PS in the outgoing model. Top speed and acceleration figures are very close to those of the Golf GTI, helped by the standard-fit and quick-shifting 7-speed DSG transmission. However, the GTD’s key talent is in its fuel efficiency, range and low emissions – combined fuel economy of 51.4-54.3 mpg (WLTP) equates to a range of up to 600 miles from a single tank of fuel, while CO 2 emissions of 137 g/km (WLTP) also help to keep the GTD’s running costs low. Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions have been significantly reduced compared with the previous model, due to the introduction of two SCR catalytic converters with dual AdBlue injection.

Maintaining the high level of equipment offered across the rest of the Golf range, and the generous offering of the range-topping GTI and GTE models, the Golf GTD benefits from a dynamic styling pack with an illuminated front grille, uniquely styled bumpers and honeycomb-design LED front fog lights. The innovative and safety-conscious IQ.Light LED matrix headlights with advanced Dynamic Light Assist high-beam control system feature, while eye-catching 18-inch ‘Bakersfield’ alloy wheels mark the model’s significance as a high-performance car.

Keyless entry, 3Zone climate control and electrically heated, adjustable and foldable door mirrors with integrated puddle lights add to the convenience offered by the GTD, while interior features like front sports seats – finished in a grey version of the iconic Jacara cloth – further link the car to its GT-badged brethren. An aluminium gear-lever and heated, leather-wrapped multi-function sports steering wheel add to the high-specification, with paddle shifters enhancing the experience of the GTD’s standard-fit DSG transmission.

The GTD badge was introduced in 1982, when the Golf Mk I was bestowed with a turbocharged diesel engine – thereby starting the Golf’s symbiotic relationship with high-performance diesel power. The model offered high torque alongside low running costs to further increase the appeal of Volkswagen’s top-selling family hatchback. The Golf Mk II and Mk III were also given a GTD variant alongside the hallowed GTI, while the Mk IV and Mk V Golfs shifted to GT TDI badging. From the Golf Mk VI onwards the GTD was back, with the model contributing heavily to the seventh-generation Golf’s remarkable UK sales split, in which around one in three Golfs sold was a performance model. Now the GTD returns again, more powerful than ever before yet with fewer emissions.

More information on further Golf models, including the capacious Golf Estate and high-performance, four-wheel drive Golf R, will be released at a later date.

Dale Piper, Golf Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Golf GTD is the third member of the Golf GT trio, each one featuring a different set of characteristics. The iconic, enthusiast-focused Golf GTI and the ultra-low emissions Golf GTE plug-in hybrid are now joined by the high-torque, high-performance GTD.

“The multi-award-winning new Golf family has options for everyone – petrol, diesel, mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, performance petrol, and now performance diesel. With such a comprehensive powertrain line-up, it’s little surprise that the Golf is one of the UK’s top-selling cars, and with the GTD’s blend of performance and usability, the UK’s love affair with fast Golfs is set to continue.”