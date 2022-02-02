Leading subsea separator measurement and control specialist Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey Plc has recently received a contract from Aker Solutions to provide its separator level measurement instruments for the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project, located offshore western Australia.

The Jansz-Io field was first discovered in 2000 and is part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon project, one of the world’s largest natural gas developments. Aker Solutions is contracted by Chevron Australia Pty Ltd to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the all-electric subsea gas compression system. Subsea compression will enhance the recoverability of the Jansz-Io field, allowing gas supply to the Gorgon LNG and domestic gas facilities to be maintained long term.

Taking elements of its proprietary technology used in many upstream three-phase oil and gas separation systems, Tracerco has redesigned its successful Tracerco ProfilerTM unit to deliver its critical insights in a unique subsea environment. With more than 60 years’ experience in developing innovative specialist measurement solutions the company’s award-winning instrument is the only separator liquid level, oil/water interface level and process control measurement system qualified for subsea use.

The subsea gas compression system will include a complete compression station with three compressor modules and two subsea pump modules, all-electric control systems and actuators, structures including mud mats, high-voltage electrical power distribution system, several spare modules and equipment and various associated tooling.

Tracerco’s Managing Director, Jon Tate commented “We are delighted to have secured this contract and further demonstrate the universal adaptability of the ProfilerTM to work in diverse conditions in a broad spectrum of geographic locations. We are also proud to be part of a project that will maintain an important source of cleaner burning natural gas to customers and enable energy transitions in countries across the Asia Pacific region.

The redesign and marinisation of the ProfilerTM to the stringent environment our customer, operates in, guarantees an accurate and extremely reliable measurement system to cope with the unique subsea environment. Over recent years there has been tremendous demand for our technology driving the instrument from humble beginnings in the North Sea to the far corners of the globe, from topsides platforms and FPSO’s to Subsea processing applications and from Refiners to LNG plants.

This win further enhances our position in the industry as the leading technology specialist for innovative measurement solutions for separation and level management systems.”

For more information please go to https://www.tracerco.com/products/nucleonic-instrumentation/ or for updates sign up to the Tracerco blog at blog.tracerco.com/marketing.