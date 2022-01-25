As the list of countries gradually welcoming more vaccinated tourists increases, you might want to get in your traveler spirit once again. Many places are waiting for you to see and experience that the pandemic has caused many people to postpone their travel plans. So in between your online work, planning about the future, and googling “What is mixed use development?” you can now also focus on ticking more from your travel bucket list.

However, aside from COVID-19, other things might be hindering you from making your travel plans-the costs of flying, accommodation, and other travel expenses. Of course, if you have a little bit of savings, you might not need much planning, as short-term travel might not cost that much. But long-term travel is a different story. To avoid going broke in the middle of your travels, you must carefully plan your trips, and there are many things you can do.

“Travel Wisely” Is The New “Time Is Gold”

Traveling for an extended period can be pleasurable, and it’s something everyone needs at this point. But you have to keep in mind that traveling has changed a lot since 2020. It is now more expensive and trickier to pull off, especially with all restrictions, tests, and quarantine fees. If you’re coming from the red zones, traveling will likely be more challenging. So here are some tips on how to travel during the new normal:

Scout for Inexpensive Accommodations

Hostels were once the go-to for many travelers on a shoestring budget. It allows anyone to save money for their accommodations and have more chances of meeting other like-minded travelers. However, the hostel culture has become a risky way to look for accommodations as you will be sharing rooms and common areas with more people, which could be riskier.

So since it might not be worth it to save money that way, you should consider spending some time scouting for cheaper hotels in every city you’re staying at. Some hotels often provide amenities beyond swimming pools and spas. It’s not uncommon to see in-hotel shopping stores so you can do your shopping within the same area. Another option would be to stay in homestays or in the places of locals you know.

Cook Your Food and Lessen Eating Out

A country’s dishes reflect its history and soul, which is a perfect way to learn about their culture. But eating out can be a little expensive, so if you’re a foodie on the hunt for the next experience, it’s best to cut back on eating and make your meals whenever possible.

As a result, eating out less frequently and choosing a restaurant with moderately priced cuisine will still give you the foodie experience you need, and you can save some cash in the process. When you’re visiting a location where the dishes are pricey, cooking your meals more often is the easiest way to save money. That way, you can use your money for a special dinner at a proper restaurant.

Stay In for the Night

The truth is many people are eager to party after more than a year of lockdowns, causing many to miss being out and about. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading like wildfire. Therefore, you wouldn’t want to spend your money on hospitalization even if you only get mild symptoms from the virus.

Yes, going out and partying is a fun experience that lets you know the local music and crowd. Still, it also exposes you to the virus while you burn your savings on beers and other party things. As a result, you may wish to consider traveling and lessening the partying if you can’t avoid it. You can just stay in your hotel room and plan your trips for the next few days.

Consider Traveling During the Off-peak Seasons

If you’ve been a traveler for some time, you know to avoid flying and traveling during the high-peak season, when everything is more expensive. So if you want to travel wisely and inexpensively, avoid going during this time of year, especially during the holidays. Summer is still a high-peak season, but travel costs are significantly lower. So consider traveling during this time because it will allow you to enjoy getting a tan by the beach.

Of course, there are still many other things you can do to save money during your trips. The more you incorporate these tips into your traveling lifestyle, the more you will get used to it and reap the benefits of being a budget-savvy traveler.