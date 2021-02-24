Release New Track ‘Waving At The Window’

UK Top 5 Album ’10 Songs’ Out Now on BMG

Announce Rescheduled UK Tour Dates For May 2022







“The poignant pull of Travis is overwhelming.” – Uncut 8/10



“‘10 Songs’ is fine work from the unsinkable Glaswegians.” – MOJO 4*



“The Scots serve up a reminder of their enduring ability to concoct indelible melodies and timeless songs.” – Sunday Times



Taken from last year’s critically-acclaimed top 5 album, ‘10 Songs’, Travis have released their romantically reminiscent new single, ‘Waving At The Window’. A fan favourite from the album, the incredibly infectious track is a love song for the ages set over an insistent piano hook.



“’Waving at the Window’ was written a year before the pandemic broke, when everything was normal.” Fran Healy said of the track “Songs are funny that way. Even when you think you know what they’re about, they might end up fitting perfectly with something else. In this case, all the images of us all staring out our windows during the lockdowns.”



Listen to ‘Waving At The Window’ HERE



Charting at Number 1 in Scotland and Top 5 in the UK Official Album Chart, ’10 Songs’ has been widely praised across the board with Uncut noting the “poignant pull” of the band and the Sunday Times praising their “enduring ability to concoct indelible melodies and timeless songs.” Highlights include the stellar ‘The Only Thing’ featuring Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, the melancholic ‘All Fall Down’ and the Top 12 airplay hit, ‘A Ghost’, the band’s highest airplay chart position since 2003.