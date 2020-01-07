BBL Trophy, First Round

Cheshire Phoenix 88-69 Worcester Wolves (18-14, 50-33, 66-49)

(Phoenix – Mockford 19, Jackson-Cartwright 18, Hayes 17; Wolves – Edwards 23, Hughes 19)

Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks 97-34 Basketball Wales (23-18, 52-23, 68-28)

(Rocks – Djo-Ebala 21, Malcolm 13, Thorpe 12; Wales – Gordos 7, Koukaravas 7, Rodwell)

Manchester Giants 84-88 Worthing Thunder (15-31, 42-56, 64-73)

(Giants – Bankevics 28, C. Jones 12, Dickerson 11; Thunder – Owumi 22, Basi 18, Hildreth 14)

Surrey Scorchers 83-102 London City Royals (12-26, 34-49, 55-65)

(Scorchers – Cook 19, White 18, Payne 13; Royals – Scott 42, Lucas 15, Jackman 14)

All but one of the BBL Trophy quarter-finalists are now known after four first round games on Sunday, which included another upset as a BBL side were toppled by an NBL Division 1 side for the second day in a row.

That was Worthing Thunder, who beat Manchester Giants 88-84 on the road to set up a quarter-final tie with Team Solent Kestrels. Former BBL winner Alex Owumi hit five early three-pointers on his way to 22 points as Thunder poured in a huge 56 points by half time and led by double figures, giving them enough to hold off a late fightback from the hosts.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions London City Royals are safely through after beating Surrey Scorchers 102-83. Royals started 26-12 in the opening quarter as American guard Matt Scott hit 16 points in just eight minutes, and they never looked back from there as Scott finished with a remarkable 42 points and 16 rebounds.

In another all-BBL tie Cheshire Phoenix used a dominant second quarter to beat Worcester Wolves 88-69. They scored 32 points in the second, holding their visitors to just 19, and retained a double-digit margin to dump Wolves out of the Trophy just days after they had qualified for the BBL Cup Final.

Finally, Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks proved too much for Basketball Wales, winning 97-34 at Emirates Arena. After a good start from Wales, Rocks held their visitors scoreless for 12 minutes across the half time break, while pouring in 30 unanswered points to settle the tie. Maxime Djo Ebala had a big double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds.