ower and torque further enhanced in the award-winning Focus ST

Latest upgrade kit named m365 launched exclusively for the Focus ST

SMARTflash app and OBD interface allows customers to upgrade ECU from home

m365 upgrade kit starts at £689 inc. VAT

For more information, please visit mountunestore.com

Thursday 10 August 2021, Brentwood. Hot hatch aficionados can finally realise the true potential of their mk4 Ford Focus ST with the latest power upgrade kit from mountune – m365. The latest improvements see power and performance once again increased from the m330 upgrade whilst ensuring that handling and everyday usability have not been sacrificed.

All power upgrades developed by mountune undergo a rigorous testing and development process, akin to that of an OEM and the m365 package is no different. Once again, its dedicated team of tuning professionals has delivered a package that stretches the boundaries of the Mk4 Focus ST, whilst putting the driver firmly in control.

mountune’s latest kit for the Focus ST is a second-stage modular upgrade, taking the original m330 upgrade to higher power and torque outputs across the whole rev-range. Running the m365 upgrade sees the Focus ST’s peak power boosted to 365 PS and peak torque to 560Nm, a rise of 85 PS and 140Nm over standard – more than enough power to fulfil the needs of even the most demanding performance enthusiasts.

This upgrade in power and torque is delivered by mountune’s highly-acclaimed Bluetooth OBD dongle and SMARTflash app running on any smartphone or tablet, combined with the high-flow panel air filter (as per m330), plus the all-new 3″ high-flow downpipe with sports catalyst and new Sport GPF – greatly reducing exhaust gas back-pressure whilst not detrimentally affecting the vehicle’s emissions. This has been vigorously tested by moutune’s dedicated engineering team to ensure that it will still easily pass a UK MOT emissions test for cars as they become 3+ years old.

For customers who have already purchased the m330 upgrade kit and who have the required supporting hardware, upgrading their ECU can be easily supported via a calibration upgrade for £99.inc VAT. The additional performance will then be available to add to their vehicle via the SMARTflash app – allowing maximum flexibility for customers to alter the performance of their beloved car, wherever they are, whenever they want.

“We are delighted to launch our latest upgrade kit for the much-loved mk4 Focus ST. Ford has done a great job with the stock ST and what we have done with this m365 upgrade kit is to fully optimise the calibration with our newly engineered low-back pressure exhaust hardware – this means maximum performance is available throughout the rev-range and it’s now a seriously fast car, which is also great fun to drive, too.” David Mountain, Managing Director, mountune.

The m365 mTune Smartflash includes four interchangeable calibrations – m365 performance, m330 performance, stock performance, and anti-theft. The intuitive SMARTflash system has been designed to enable selection between different calibrations simple and fast, giving users the freedom to change the vehicle to suit their needs and available fuel quality.

Focus ST owners wishing to install the m365, should purchase the m365 mTune SMARTflash upgrade, complete with Bluetooth OBD interface, as well as the mountune 3″ high-flow downpipe with sports catalyst, the new mountune Sport GPF and high-flow panel filter.

Full price list for the m365 upgrade kit

mTune SMARTflash m365 Power Upgrade – £689 inc. VAT

mountune 3” High-Flow Downpipe – £575 inc. VAT

mountune Sport GPF – £525 inc. VAT

Panel filter – £49.50 inc. VAT

To achieve the quoted power figures and to maintain engine reliability the recommended hardware should be used, and in the case of the m365 power, mountune also recommends that owners should run the vehicle using super unleaded (97 RON+) fuel to achieve maximum performance.

For more information about all power upgrades, please visit mountunestore.com