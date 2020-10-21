We all love a spin on the Roulette wheel. The rush of scrambling to get your bets on before the croupier calls the infamous ‘no bets please’, and the excitement of the white ball zipping around the wheel and jumping between pockets, before finally landing in one, is just second to none. However, have you ever been left sitting in the Roulette lobby wondering if there is some way to up your game? Well, whilst there is no fool-proof way to win in Roulette, there are a number of strategies that can increase your chances of walking away with profit. Read on to find out more!

The Martingale

The Martingale is the most commonly used strategy. With this game plan, you double stakes after a losing spin, with the aim of winning back the stake from the last spin, as well as a small profit on top.

So, how do you put this strategy into effect? Simply, start off with a small wager – this is crucial, as you want to be able to double your stakes if you lose – on black or red; odd or even; or low (1-18) or high (19-36). If you win, set aside the extra chips and stick to your initial wager. However, if you lose, then double the original stake, and make sure you place it on the same bet. If you are successful this time, put aside the profit, and go back to the wager of your first bet. Repeat this until your bankroll is blown, or you’ve built up a tasty profit that you’re happy to pocket.

The D’Alembert

Doubling your bets after a losing spin can be a little risky, so, if you’re looking for something a little safer, then The D’Alembert might just be the perfect strategy for you. Again, it’s a fairly simplistic game plan. All you need to do is add, or take away, a single chip depending on the outcome of the pervious spin. Begin by following the same rules as The Martingale, i.e. placing a small wager of red or black, odd or even, and so on. However, rather than doubling your bet after a losing spin, just add one, whilst you decrease your stake by one after a win.

Using this technique, if you were to win as many spins as you’ve lost, you would still walk away from the table with a profit. For example, if you were to stake £5 on black, and it lost, and on the next spin, upped the ante to £6 on black again, however, this time you won, you would be up by £2. You could even lose two spins in a row, land the third, and still be in profit. However, the downside is, it can be hard to keep up with you wins and losses.

The James Bond

Super-agent James Bond is often seen sat around the Roulette table in blockbuster films, and he even has his own strategy when it comes to spinning to the Devil’s Wheel – which was actually invented by 007’s creator, Ian Fleming. The novelist was an avid Roulette player, and often used this technique himself. However, whilst the other game plans we’ve mentioned were fitting to low stakes players, Fleming recommends using £200 per spin when it comes to this strategy.

To start, place £140 on the high numbers and £50 on the numbers 13 through to 18, before staking the remaining £10 on zero. If lady luck isn’t on your side, then a number between 1-12 will roll in. But, if any of your bets land then you’ll be in for a profit. If you ball lands in the pockets 19-38, you’ll be £80 up. if 13-18 rolls in, you’ll pocket a profit of £100, whilst zero is the best outcome, with a gain of £150. Of course, if you wish, you could adapt the stakes to fit your bankroll.