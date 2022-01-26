Award-winning Durham based architectural practice, Howarth Litchfield, and leading multi-disciplinary construction and property consultancy, Summers-Inman, have been appointed to the latest project for Teesside University.

The Buttery building is to be transformed into a Postgraduate Student Hub, providing an innovative space exclusively for postgraduate students and researchers to study, collaborate and socialise on campus.

It is the first project to break ground since the covid pandemic and is the latest development in the university’s £300m Campus Masterplan.

Howarth Litchfield has been appointed as architect and Summers-Inman as quantity surveyor and contract administrator for the £5m Postgraduate Student Hub.

The project, which comprises the design and extensive refurbishment of an existing two-storey building in addition to a new extension, will combine with earlier completed schemes to improve the campus and provide world-class student facilities.

Upon completion, The Postgraduate Student Hub will provide collaborative workspaces, quiet study zones, media booths and state of the art digital facilities, as well as a social lounge and refreshment facilities.

The new extension will provide a modern entrance feature to the building, visible from Borough Road and the Northern Gateway, whilst still retaining the buildings original features.

The building design has been carefully engineered to meet the university’s carbon reduction targets and the existing building is being upgraded to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Speaking of the design, Dave Pickersgill, Director of Howarth Litchfield said:

“This is a fantastic project for Howarth Litchfield. The university is dedicated to providing exceptional student facilities and they have a real commitment to reaching their carbon reduction targets. As a business, we are striving to be market leaders in our own approach to sustainability and provide sound advice to our partners, so it’s great to work with such a forward-thinking client in this respect.”

Andrew Rapmund, Associate Director at Summers-Inman said:

“This project is just another in a list of exceptional schemes at the university. We have had the privilege of working on ground-breaking projects such as the Net Zero Innovation Centre, the Cornell Quarter and the award-winning Student Life building, so it’s great to continue to be part of the roll out of their masterplan.”

Malcolm Page, Chief Operating Officer at Teesside University, said: “Teesside is a forward-looking, global university and we are committed to providing a campus environment that continues to attract students from around the world.

“This modern, flexible and dedicated space for our thriving postgraduate student community will ensure they get the very best university experience.

“We are excited about this latest development and look forward to working with our partners and students to deliver another world-class study and social space.”

The Postgraduate Student Hub is the latest project in Teesside University’s ambitious Campus Masterplan and is the first project to break ground since the Covid-19 pandemic. With £275m invested to date, the Campus Masterplan sets out a dynamic and ambitious programme of investment to 2027, transforming the campus and providing vibrant and modern facilities to enhance the experience of students, staff and partners.

The Postgraduate Student Hub is due for completion in September 2022.