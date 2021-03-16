Ashberry Homes has completed a second showhome at its Church View development in Callerton, Newcastle.

The showhome, a four-bedroom Gardenia house type, opened last month, and joins the neighbouring three-bedroom Begonia showhome which opened the previous month.

The housebuilder is delivering 184 homes at the development, which will comprise of two, three and four-bedroom homes alongside public open space and a children’s play area.

The scheme is part of the wider Callerton Park neighbourhood, a project which aims to bring forward economic and housing growth within Newcastle, making provision for 3,000 new homes, as well as new schools and commercial and retail spaces.

Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, Oliver Wray, said: “Church View has a mix of spacious two, three and four-bedroom properties available to suit the different needs of buyers.

“The two new showhomes will give customers a chance to see the interior layout and design of typical homes at the development.

“Both the Begonia and the Gardenia have open-plan kitchen/dining/family rooms with French doors opening to the garden, with a separate living room and integral garage completing the ground floor. Upstairs, the master bedroom in both homes has an en-suite shower room.

“Located on the edge of Callerton, this semi-rural site allows residents to enjoy countryside surroundings whilst being only four miles from Ponteland town centre and five miles from Newcastle city centre.

“Anyone hoping to buy a new home here should call the sales team to discuss their requirements and arrange a one-to-one viewing of the showhomes, in line with current government regulations.”

To find out more about the new homes at Church View in Callerton, visit ashberryhomes.co.uk or call the sales team on 0191 283 5872.