Bellway Durham is preparing to welcome visitors to Wellfield Rise for the launch of two new showhomes.

The Scrivener and Sawyer showhomes will be unveiled to the public on Saturday 23 October, providing buyers with the first opportunity to visit the Wingate development.

Bellway is delivering 250 new homes at the 46-acre site, off Wellfield Road, with 20 acres to be provided as green open space.

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “The first 90 homes were released for sale earlier this year, so we are delighted to be able to welcome buyers to Wellfield Rise for the first time.

“We are seeing high levels of interest in this attractive development and the showhomes are excellent examples of the high standard of craftsmanship and design that Bellway is delivering in Wingate.

“We would encourage anyone interested in attending the showhome launch to book an appointment in advance to secure a place and avoid missing out.”

The four-bedroom detached Scrivener and three-bedroom detached Sawyer both feature an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, an en suite bathroom to the main bedroom and a rear garden.

Wellfield Rise was launched online in April with homes being sold from the nearby Hurworth Gardens development in Hurworth-on-Tees.

Hayley said: “Among the first selection of new homes at Wellfield Rise are seven properties available at a discounted market rate to local people who meet specific criteria. A further six homes are being provided as affordable housing for rent or shared ownership.

“This will ensure there is a home for a range of budgets and lifestyles at Wellfield Rise and to help meet the high demand for housing in the local area.”

Wellfield Rise features a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes in a range of detached, semi-detached and terraced styles.

Homes currently on the market include two-bedroom end terraced houses available at a discounted market value of £99,750, three-bedroom semi-detached homes from £189,995, and four-bedroom detached properties priced from £269,995.

For more information about Wellfield Rise, call 01429 411 737 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/durham/wellfield-rise.