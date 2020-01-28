Ascent Homes, the award-winning housebuilder, has appointed two senior members of staff to its team to kick-start the New Year.

Gillian Bell is widely experienced and has joined as head of sales and marketing after two decades in the housebuilding industry. During that time, she has worked in several senior roles for leading housebuilders, giving her well-rounded understanding and knowledge of the sector.

She will be responsible for spearheading sales at Ascent Homes’ developments and will work closely with the land and commercial teams on new sites.

Commenting on her new role Gillian said:

“Ascent Homes is an excellent local house-builder, with a specification of housing that sits higher than national developers, meaning that we are attracting aspirational buyers who want well designed, quality properties.

My last role, working as sales director, has equipped me with the essential skills to hit the ground running at Ascent Homes and I am looking forward to growing the company and developing the department as we increase in size. Since the start of the New Year, sales and visitor levels have improved and the registered interest we have in future sites is phenomenal.”

Also strengthening Ascent’s growth is the appointment of Robert Murphy, who has started as senior land manager. He also boasts a strong portfolio of previous experience as associate director at a consulting engineers, where he provided strategic planning advice to clients and managed planning applications for various developments.

Robert said:

“In my previous role I acted as a planning consultant for Ascent Homes on a number of their schemes. I always enjoyed working with them and developed a strong relationship with members of the Ascent Homes’ team.

In my new role I will be responsible for identifying new land opportunities, negotiating with landowners, assisting with the progression of current and future planning applications and managing teams of sub-consultants. I hope to push some of the existing sites that are in planning over the line, which will increase the choice of high-quality homes in Northumberland.”

Duncan Bowman, development director added:

“We are delighted to welcome Gillian and Robert to Ascent Homes. Both have considerable experience in their fields, and we could not have asked for two better candidates.

We have exciting plans to develop a wide range of homes throughout Northumberland and their skills are a perfect match for our future plans.