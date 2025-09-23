UK Weather Forecast: The Next 24 Hours (Tue 23 Sep → Wed morning)

Currently 43° · Mostly clear London, Greater London, United Kingdom Today 62° 50° Sun giving way to increasing clouds Wednesday 65° 51° Some sunshine giving way to clouds; remaining dry

Whether you’re commuting, planning a school run, or fitting in an evening jog, here’s a clear, SEO-friendly, UK-wide forecast for the next 24 hours. It blends a quick national snapshot with practical regional detail, hour-by-hour trends, and tips for travel, sport, and day-to-day plans.

Key takeaways at a glance

Mostly dry nationwide with light winds; bright spells today fading to increasing cloud overnight. (See regional sections below.)

Daytime highs : around 14–18°C north to south; cool this evening/overnight with rural dips to 4–6°C in parts of Scotland and northern England.

Best of the sunshine : central and southern areas through late morning and early afternoon; cloudier in the far west and far north later .

Rain risk: very low; a mainly dry picture persists across all nations.

National overview (today to tomorrow morning)

Today brings a settled, early-autumn feel: sunny intervals for many, especially England and Wales, with Scotland and Northern Ireland seeing more variable cloud but still plenty of dry weather. Temperatures lift to the mid-teens Celsius widely, nudging 17–18°C in the southeast. Through the evening, it turns cool and increasingly cloudy, but stays dry almost everywhere. Overnight lows slip to single digits, with the chilliest pockets inland north.

Regional breakdown

South & East England (incl. London, Home Counties, East Anglia)

Expect a bright, mostly dry day with sunshine giving way to patchier cloud later. Highs ~17–18°C; a mild evening compared to the north, ~10–11°C by dawn with light winds—ideal for late errands or an evening jog. UV modest, but sunglasses still handy in the brighter spells.

Travel note: Good visibility and dry roads dominate; watch for a touch of dampness around dawn where cloud thickens.

South West & Wales (incl. Cardiff, Bristol corridor)

A sunny to mostly sunny day across much of Wales and the Severn area, turning a little cloudier late afternoon onward. Highs ~17–18°C, lows ~8–9°C. Coastal breezes are light; surf and coastal walks look pleasant but cool in the evening.

Travel note: Dry conditions dominate; coastal routes see occasional low cloud tonight but no significant hazards expected.

Midlands (incl. Birmingham & surrounding counties)

Plenty of bright spells with some patchy cloud. Highs ~16°C; lows ~7–8°C with a refreshingly cool feel by dawn Wednesday. Winds remain light, making for comfortable commuting and outdoor training sessions.

Travel note: Predominantly dry roads and good visibility; minimal weather-related disruption.

North West England (incl. Manchester, Lancashire, Cumbria)

A day of sunny intervals, staying dry. Highs ~16°C, dipping to 7–8°C tonight. If you’re out late, you’ll want a layer—clearer breaks can allow temperatures to fall a little quicker after sunset.

Travel note: Dry with light winds; early morning commuters may notice a chilly start and a hint of patchy mist in rural spots.

North East England (incl. Newcastle, Durham, Teesside)

A cool, bright day with sunny intervals. Highs ~14–15°C; lows ~5–6°C inland tonight. It’ll feel distinctly autumnal after dark, so wrap up if you’re at midweek training or evening events.

Travel note: Dry and clear for the most part—with that cooler, crisp feel toward dawn.

Scotland (West: Glasgow & the Central Belt)

Cloud and sunny breaks share the skies. Highs ~16–17°C; lows ~5°C in rural spots. Winds light, so it’s a pleasant day for the school run, an urban stroll, or a gentle cycle.

Travel note: Aside from a cooler late night and early morning, no significant weather disruptions expected.

Scotland (East: Edinburgh, Lothians, Fife)

Partly sunny today, with increasing cloud overnight. Highs ~15–16°C, lows near 4–5°C inland—one of the cooler corners by Wednesday dawn. Keep an extra layer for any late-evening outdoor plans.

Travel note: Dry roads and good visibility dominate; a chill by first light could make the bike ride to work brisk.

Northern Ireland (incl. Belfast)

Cloudier overall than much of Britain, though still mainly dry. Highs ~15–16°C; lows ~7–9°C. Some low cloud redevelops later and into Wednesday morning.

Travel note: A grey start/finish, but little in the way of weather-related disruption.

Hour-by-hour trend (typical pattern to expect)

Morning (07:00–11:00):

Cool starts everywhere, locally chilly in northern England and Scotland. Sunshine opens the day for many—particularly England and Wales—with cloudier pockets in the far west and northwest. Winds light.

Afternoon (12:00–16:00):

The mildest part of the day. Expect 14–18°C north-to-south, with bright spells widely. Cloud builds gradually in places, but rain remains unlikely. Outdoor plans look good almost everywhere.

Evening (17:00–21:00):

Light fades, temperatures begin their slide into single digits away from the south and coasts. Cloud increases—first in western and northern fringes—yet staying dry. Ideal for errands, training, and low-impact travel.

Overnight (22:00–07:00):

Cool to locally cold inland north and east; rural lows 4–6°C in spots. Cloudier skies in the west and northwest keep things a touch less chilly there. Still dry.

What this means for your day

Commuting & travel

Roads: Dry tarmac reduces spray and splash; watch for cool dawn temperatures that can make early starts bite. Rural hollows may see patchy mist for a time where skies clear.

Rail/air: Low impact from weather; good visibility for much of the day. Cloud thickens later but no major weather-driven delays expected.

Cycling/scooters: Light winds and dry surfaces are a plus; add a layer for the ride home.

School run & family plans

Morning layers and a light jacket are sensible; kids heading out to after-school clubs should have a warmer layer for the return trip. Sunhats or sunglasses still useful in brighter southern/eastern areas.

Sport & fitness

Great conditions for running, football training, and gym commutes: cool, light winds, and dry. Later sessions feel chilly, especially north and east—base layer recommended.

Pet walks & parks

Morning: crisp but bright; Afternoon: the pick of the day; Evening: cool quickly after sunset—consider reflective gear and a warmer layer.

What to wear & pack

Layers win: T-shirt plus light sweater/hoodie works well; add a compact jacket for late evening.

Sunglasses: Still handy in the south/east during brighter spells.

Hydration & SPF: UV isn’t summer-high, but if you’re outdoors for hours in the sunnier south , basic SPF is sensible.

Evening extras: Gloves or a warmer mid-layer won’t go amiss for Scotland and northern England after dark.

Gardening & home projects

Dry windows today and tonight make it a good time for light painting, sanding, and small DIY jobs in sheds/garages.

Lawn & beds: Dryness favours mowing or edging; cool nights are fine for many early-autumn plantings—just avoid watering late evening to reduce overnight damp chill around tender roots.

Events, retail footfall & outdoor venues (SEO insights)

If you run events, markets, or hospitality:

Footfall drivers: “ Dry and bright ,” “ sunny intervals ,” and “ light winds ” are persuasive phrases for social captions—accurate for many areas today.

Best slots for outdoor queues & pop-ups: Late morning to mid-afternoon while the air is mildest and skies brightest.

Evening trade: Promote cosy, warm-up options (soups, hot drinks) as temperatures dip quickly after sunset, particularly north of the Midlands.

Safety & health checklist

Cold-sensitive folks (very young, elderly): Have a warm layer to hand for the evening and early morning—the north and east turn chilly .

Asthma/allergies: Dry and light winds typically limit triggers ; some may still feel cool, crisp air in the chest—pace outdoor exercise accordingly.

Drivers & cyclists at dawn: Watch for brief pockets of mist where skies clear and temps dip; allow extra stopping distance.

City-by-city snapshot (today → early Wed)

London: Sun giving way to increasing cloud; 17–18°C by afternoon, ~10–11°C overnight; dry, light winds.

Manchester: Sunny intervals, dry; ~16°C high, ~7–8°C overnight; cool late.

Birmingham: Bright with patchy cloud; ~16°C high, ~7–8°C low; calm.

Newcastle: Cool and bright; ~14–15°C high, ~5–6°C low; crisp overnight.

Cardiff: Mostly sunny; ~17–18°C high, ~8–9°C low; gentle coastal breeze.

Glasgow: Cloud/sun breaks; ~16–17°C high, ~5°C rural low; dry.

Edinburgh: Partly sunny, cloudier later; ~15–16°C high, ~4–5°C low inland; bundle up late.

Belfast: Cloudier overall, still dry; ~15–16°C high, ~7–9°C low; low cloud redevelops.

FAQs (SEO-friendly)

Will it rain in the next 24 hours?

For most places, no—a very low rain risk prevails across the UK through tonight and into Wednesday morning.

How warm will it get today?

Expect mid-teens Celsius widely, peaking 17–18°C in the south and southeast under the brighter spells.

How cold will it be overnight?

Single digits for many, with 4–6°C in rural northern and eastern spots; milder at the coasts and in the urban south.

Any wind concerns?

No. Winds remain light—a calm, settled day and night.

Bottom line

It’s a calm, dry, and cool 24-hour stretch. Make the most of sunny intervals today—especially in England and Wales—and keep a warmer layer handy for a chilly evening and early morning, notably north of the Midlands and across Scotland. For anything more granular—like hour-by-hour for your exact postcode—tell me your town or city and I’ll tailor it.