The UK plays home to some of the most breathtaking and idyllic scenery in the world. From rolling hills, to sweeping coastlines, it should come as no surprise that the place we call home is considered worldwide as a gold mine for tourists. Now, in 2019, a combination of fine cuisine, mediocre weather, and a warm welcome, is considered suffice to ensure British holidaymakers are willing to sacrifice the annual holiday to the Costa Del Sol in favour of the likes of the English Riviera, indulging in everything our country has to offer.

Despite the fact there are more than 600,000 rooms available in hotels across the UK, it is actually the 3,000 campsites that litter the country, which has contributed to this mass growth in ‘staycations’. That said, we’ve complied a list of some of our favourite campsites throughout the UK, homing in on destinations you can frequent, which offer that little something extra.

Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland – Rossharbour

Undeniably beautiful, Rossharbour is located on the edge of the Lower Lough Erne shore, on Boa Island. The site is perhaps one of the most peaceful and secluded areas in the country, ideal for escaping the rat race and being at one with nature. Local attractions include in the Marble Arch Caves and the Legnabrocky Trail, which shot to fame in recent years and has been aptly named on Instagram as the stair way to heaven. The walk, which winds its way through the sweeping hills for approximately 4km, reaches the summit at 550m, offering unrestricted views of the surrounding landscape — remember a bottle of water though. After completing the trek, retreat to one of the many glamping pods or wigwams, where you can relax in your own personal hot tub, before having a barbeque by the water.

Book here: https://rossharbour.co.uk/glamping/

Pembrokeshire, Wales – Caerfai Farm

If you meander your way back across the Irish Sea, you will find the UK’s smallest city. Gaining city status in 1995, St Davids, which offers some of the most magnificent coastal scenery in the country, has a population of just 1,600 people. Caerfai makes it onto our list simply due to its location. Stumble across this campsite on top of the headland and simply immerse in the stunning light reflecting off the waves below. Pitching a tent is the most popular choice among visitors, however yurts and cottages are available for those not keen on getting too close to nature. If you’re taking the kids along to St Davids, we highly suggest bringing a kite — it will provide hours of unlimited fun.

Isle of Arran, Scotland — Runach Arainn

Easily accessed from the ferry port at Airdrossan, the Isle of Arran, despite existing as a landmass of only 20 miles long and 10 miles is perhaps one of the most stunning areas in the UK. Across the globe you will struggle to find somewhere so small that contains such a vast range of forests, sandy beaches, and valleys. Runach Arainn is unlike any other camping experience — the yurts can sleep up to six people, include a wood burner and stove, and offer Wi-Fi. The uniqueness of Runach is that you are experiencing an area of outstanding natural beauty, but with every home comfort you could imagine. The island caters for every kind of holiday requirement, with challenging hikes and cycles, low valley strolls, or watersport activities for the slightly more adventurous among us. In the evening, relax with a glass of wine at the Stag’s Pavilion before indulging in some luxury seafood cuisine.

Cumbria, England — Fisherground

If it’s an action-packed holiday with the kids that you’ve set your eyes on, then you’d be foolish not to check out this neat little find in the Lake District. As you drive into the site, both you and the children will soon realise why this was the right place to come. Set deep in the heart of Eskdale, one of Cumbria’s most exquisite valleys, the site has been described as a child’s paradise. A zip wire, Tarzan ropes, and tyre rafts to negotiate through the pond, are just some of the activities the children can enjoy. But, don’t think that this is all about the kids — Fisherground is perfectly located for those seeking a challenge and fancy tackling the National Three Peaks. The King George IV Inn, which is within walking distance off the site, offers traditional homely dishes and of course a hearty stout.

Book here: https://www.fishergroundcampsite.co.uk/

Sussex, England – The Secret Campsite

Often the reason we go away camping is to escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Five miles north of Lewes, in the Sussex countryside, the Secret Campsite, is a tent only venue which places an emphasis on helping you escape from the rat race of nine-to-five. Reconnecting with nature is what this place is all about and the sites surroundings which are effectively untouched enables you to do just that. Wildlife habitats are prevalent throughout the site so don’t be taken aback if you are to witness a deer strolling past during your stay. Reliving your youth is more than possible at SCL with Tree Tents, which featured on George Clarkes Amazing Spaces, available as an accommodation option. Similarly, the owners have planted numerous edible plants around the site, serving up a surprise for those who decide to frequent here.

Book here: https://thesecretcampsites.co.uk/lewes/overview/

With more than 12,000 miles of coastline, and countless stunning peaks, pack your camping gas light and hit the road, taking advantage of everything this country has to offer.