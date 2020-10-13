The UK’s largest ferry operator – CalMac Ferries Ltd – has awarded a Teesside based marine power and electrical engineering business a three-year framework contract for the provision of electrical installations services.

Located in Stockton-on-Tees, MJR Power and Automation has been appointed – alongside three other companies – to deliver its leading marine services to support CalMac Ferries with a series of upgrade projects planned over the next few years.

Forming part of the CalMac’s resilience program, this will see the ferry operator undertake major upgrades to modernise 33 of its ferries – currently operating 29 routes across the west coast of Scotland – including upgrading of main power, electrical and automation system infrastructure across the fleet.

The framework award comes on the back of MJR Power and Automation successfully delivering a series of contracts which seen the business carry out major electrical power and control upgrades and installations over the past 18 months during planned scheduled maintenance at shipyards across Scotland and the North of England.

Speaking about the framework award, Paul Cairns, Managing Director at MJR Power and Automation said: “We are delighted to have been selected as CalMac’s partner of choice for marine electrical upgrades and installations through a very competitive and rigorous tender process. The successful delivery and execution of recent major infrastructure projects demonstrates CalMac’s confidence in our business to provide safe, efficient and right first-time solutions, subsequently leading to us being awarded the framework agreement.

“We have an unrivalled level of repeat business reinforcing our reputation built on 25 years’ of experience and technical expertise of marine systems and applications. This is all underpinned on a firm understanding of both the customers and marine classification society requirements coupled the quality and management of works carried out by our first-class engineering and installation teams.

“We pride ourselves on working as an extension to our customers teams to deliver the very best results and we have forged a great relationship with CalMac over the last 18 months built on quality and trust.”

Major upgrades successfully completed by MJR Power and Automation include the propulsion and pitch control system with over 12000 metres of cable supplied, installed and tested as part of the delivery of electrical, control and data infrastructure upgrade completed on four ferries including one of its flagship vessels, the MV Isle of Lewis.

The company also installed over 5000 metres of marine Cat6 cable for the new state of the art marine approved CCTV system which included the design, specification, installation and commissioning covering three ferries consisting of the largest vessels in the fleet, the Caledonian Isles.

MJR Power and Automation is the only company of its size based in the UK to offer a complete end to end marine electrical engineering solutions. As such, it has the ability to be nimble and dynamic to meet the technically complex marine power, electrical and automation engineering needs for its clients on a local, national and international scale.

Robert Allan, Senior Project Manager at Calmac Ferries said: “CalMac provides an everyday lifeline and logistical support service to west coast communities and for tourism. We play a critical role in the economic sustainability of the area’s social and business life.

“As such, it is vital that we work in partnership with trusted suppliers that deliver the very best services, to allow our vessels to continue to run as safely and efficiently as possible. We have been really impressed with the works already completed and underway with MJR Power and Automation, that it is great to award this formal framework agreement that will support CalMac with the continued delivery of the resilience program that will see future major works undertaken.”

Operating for over 25 years in the marine, offshore & energy sectors, MJR Power and Automation is a leading specialist in marine power, electrical and automation engineering and provides complete end to end complex projects from design, engineering and construction to installation, commission and worldwide service from its headquarters in Teesside. The business has completed a number of high profiles, turnkey projects for global leading brands. Its impressive client portfolio includes the likes of Stena Line, P&O Ferries, Condor Ferries, Subsea 7, Van Oord TechnipFMC, and DeepOcean to name a few.