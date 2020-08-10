When it comes to technological advances, the future is already here! Check out these 5 products of the future that you can buy today.

These unbelievable futuristic products exist in the present.

The US has seen technological advancements over the past three decades. Cellphones were a luxury in the late ’80s, but almost every adult has one today. The digital uprising has had a lasting impact, influencing today’s technology.

There are unbelievable products on the market. Keep reading if you’re interested in technological advancements. Here are five products of the future you can purchase today.

1. Surface Sterilizer

A surface sterilization device uses UV rays to kill up to 99% of harmful microorganisms and bacteria from solid non-porous surfaces. This technology fights viruses, odors, mold, and allergens. These devices are chemical-free for easier sterilizing.

Surface sterilizers can be purchased online. Consider your needs and budget when choosing one.

2. Wireless Translator Earbuds

If you’re someone who travels often, you’ll benefit from wireless translator earbuds. You won’t need a wireless connection to translate languages. All you need to do is insert them in your ears and edit the settings.

Language won’t be a barrier when you invest in this futuristic gadget. Consider investing in these before trips to foreign countries.

3. Solar Chargers

Solar chargers are portable compact batteries that charge phones with solar power. There are two options, direct solar and battery bank solar phone chargers. You can attach some to windows and others unfold under sunlight.

The solar charger you choose will depend on your needs and budget. Review the options online before settling on the right one for you.

4. Electronic Lockers

These futuristic mailboxes and lockers are popping up all over the US. Multiple delivery companies use these to avoid theft. They’re easy for people to use and they text you when you receive mail.

You can review the different electronic lockers for sale for your home, business, or apartment complex. All the users will enjoy the security and ease of access.

5. Levitating Lamps

Utilize the power of magnetism with a levitating table lamp. There are levitating lamps you can set on your desk or at your business. Wireless light bulbs hover over a small base with embedded magnets.

They’re popular because they require minimal energy and last for years.

Other Products of the Future

The digital revolution has provided consumers with a variety of futuristic products that you can see for yourself today. The following are other unbelievable gadgets:

Heated smart jacket

Three-fold cellphone

Water treadmill

Digital sensor pen

Copy and paste device

And more

The digital revolution isn’t going anywhere any time soon. There are concepts in the works for other futuristic ideas. You can attend technology events to see the newest inventions and gadgets.

