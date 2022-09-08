The graphics processing unit (GPU) of your PC, or graphics card, is what makes it possible for something as simple as watching a presentation on PowerPoint. Additionally, it allows you to watch movies and play games. For those who are still mystified by what it is, we describe its forms and functions, take a look at its components, and explain how it works.

What Is a Graphics Card?

A graphics card takes one of two forms. Either it is integrated with the central processing unit (CPU), which is akin to the brain of your computer, or it is a separate component altogether, in which case it is known as a discreet or dedicated GPU. Its appearance is that of a printed circuit board. You can check your PC to see if it has an integrated or discrete graphics card. When it is discrete, it will have its own fans, memory controller, onboard RAM, and BIOS, to name a few parts. We will look at these in more detail in a moment.

Components Of A GPU

All GPUs generally have the same components although this can vary from one model to the next. The GPU itself is a type of hardware, much the same as the CPU. The memory of the GPU is called VRAM (virtual random access memory). Think of RAM – random access memory.

The PCI Express (peripheral component interconnect express) is an interface that enables the motherboard components (including the GPU) to communicate with other components of the PC and to provide key functionality.

Fans and a heat sink keep the GPU cool. The GPU also has video outputs like HDMI and VGA. Then, it has up to three power connectors, each being a six-pin or eight-pin. Finally, the GPU BIOS retains the initial program and setup information when the PC is switched off.

How Does a Graphics Card Work?

The core function of a graphics card is to render images on the screen so that you can see them. Even what you see on your computer desktop or home screen is visible due to the GPU. You wouldn’t be able to see the text to send an email without it.

Programs running on your Pc inform the GPU what to display. These instructions must be mapped out to provide you with a perfect visual rendering. The CPU informs the GPU of what pixels to bring up and the GPU processes these instructions (recall that it is a processor from the P in GPU) and updates its VRAM (onboard memory). This data passes through the cable to the display screen, where it is then displayed, or changed, according to the commands given. The pixels will provide images, shading, lighting, textures, lines, etc., to provide an accurate visual.

There are many options to choose from when selecting a GPU for your PC or buying a new desktop with a discrete graphics card. Prices vary and some can be quite expensive. You can browse Lenovo intel graphics for graphics cards and devices.

Now that you understand what a GPU is and how it works, you are in a better position to decide if you need to upgrade your hardware.