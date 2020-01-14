When constructing your house or renovating it, one thing that should come to your mind is insulation. Just as the roof and walls are important, protecting you from external elements, insulation is also very necessary, even though it is not always visible. But it can make a difference in how you enjoy your house in summer and wintertime.

Even though you may not know it, every house contains insulation. It is present everywhere – in the walls, ceilings, and every other available space. What insulation does exactly is to “pad” the structure, providing a layer to prevent heat loss, or at least slow it down. Having walls is not just enough as they do not absorb or retain heat or warmth effectively. Insulation helps regulate the heat in the house, making it warm during winter and cool during the summer, keeping an even temperature all throughout.

There are several types of insulation, but when constructing a home, thermal insulation is usually used, as this has to do with heat control and regulation. During insulation, many types of materials are used, including:

1. Cellulose

This is not only eco-friendly, but also cheap, and can be easily procured or purchased. Cellulose, as an insulation material, is made from recycled materials, especially paper, and is applied by spraying it or any other means. It is a good insulation material that helps to maintain a good temperature and also blocks out external noise.

2. Rigid Foam

This is a new type of insulation that involves foam which is cut and made to perfectly fit the size of spaces it is meant to enter. It is very effective in reducing the flow of heat.

3. Mineral Wool

This type of insulation is also eco-friendly, made from used or spent industrial products. It can fit inside anywhere, from walls to filling up small places to prevent heat loss.

4. Fiberglass

This is usually available in batt and roll form, to be applied on surfaces like walls and floor joists. They are applied in rolls, which can be cut to fit the area being applied.

5. Icynene

Icynene can either be sprayed or ejected, making it suitable for any surface or space as it can penetrate any part, filling cracks and holes that are likely to be overlooked.

Different materials have their resistance level and some are made to fill some parts of the house better than the other.

Insulation can be Applied to the Following Areas Around the House

1. Walls

The walls are the main spot for insulation because it is the place most likely to trap heat. Walls protect the house from the outside, keeping everything within, including heat. But most of this heat can escape to the outside, which is colder, since the wall, by itself, cannot absorb heat. But by insulating it, the walls can hold heat better and reduce the rate at which they are lost.

2. Attic

Attics are another important place to insulate because they can make a good reserve for heat. Since Attics are directly above, they can supply heat to parts of the house whenever it is needed, making it a very important place that needs insulation.

3. Joists

Whether it’s on the floor or ceilings, joists need to be insulated to prevent the loss of heat and to also give it extra padding, making it firmer.

Insulation is not only used to prevent heat loss, but it is also used to:

1. Make The Structure Stronger

Insulation fills up the surface area inside the wall or joist, making it stronger and firmer.

2. It Is Used To Block Holes

Sometimes, during construction, holes are made by accident or on purpose, and they are not blocked. This could make way for rats and other pests into the house. Insulation helps to block these holes.

3. Hide Fittings

Insulation can be used to hide pipes and wires from exposure neatly and properly.

4. Resistance

Some insulation materials are fire-resistant, meaning they do not burn in the event of a fire outbreak. These types of insulation materials can offer protection to those inside, at least keeping their things safe while they get the fire under control.

Insulation Is Installed By Professionals Who Can Either:

1. Spray on

This is very common for wool or icynene. The material is available in small containers, where they are then applied to the wall by spraying.

2. Rolled

The insulation, like fiberglass, is rolled into the surface and another layer of covering is added to conceal it.

3. Blow

This is done with a power hose, where the material, like cellulose or wool, is blown into a wall or any other structure, that is later enclosed. When looking to buy insulation for your house, office or anywhere, it is important you buy a quality product, which can only be gotten from top rated insulation suppliers like Insulation4US.com.