Comfort is king for the Nike Offline. Inspired by the mental health benefit of taking time to unplug and disconnect, the Nike Offline aims to do the same for your feet. The new mule, anti-sneaker silhouette is designed for the moments when “doing nothing” is the most important thing for you to recharge.

Emerging from Nike Sportswear’s N. 354 footwear line, this latest style embodies experimental design aesthetic and raw ingenuity. The Offline includes two unique sensory drop-in midsoles, interchangeable based on mood and overall feeling. Sensation 001, with strategically placed nubs, offers a massage-like experience for the wearer. Sensation 002 has a greater volume nub pattern for a comfortable prolonged wear time throughout the day. The shoe features exaggerated, exposed-foam padding in the tongue and an adjustable, cushioned strap to optimize comfort for the wearer.

The Nike Offline releases August 28 on SNKRS, SNEAKERS and at select retailers.