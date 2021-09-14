The ‘EV6 Electric Experience’ offers the first opportunity for customers to see Kia’s latest ground-breaking electric car

National event touring the UK, dealer by dealer

Customers can book a place at www.kiaev6experience.co.uk

Kia has launched a series of exclusive nationwide ‘EV6 Electric Experience’ events to offer an early opportunity for customers to get up close and personal with Kia’s ground breaking electric car, the EV6.

The events include an exciting car reveal and an interactive walk-around the EV6, with EV experts available to answer all questions. Customers will walk away with first-hand knowledge about the new electric car, as well as the wider Kia EV range and supporting technologies including Kia’s proprietary charging app, Kia Charge.

One of eleven Kia electric cars to be launched by 2026 as part of its ‘Plan S’ global strategy, the EV6 is the first of seven dedicated EV models and is built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform. This was developed for electric vehicles alone and features 400/800-volt charging for next-generation ultra-fast charging, with 10-80 per cent charge taking as little as 18 minutes for the EV6.

Alongside its charging capabilities, the EV6 has an impressive WLTP-combined cycle range of up to 328 miles from its standard long-range 77.4kWh battery pack. That’s more than enough to cover a return trip from London to Cardiff, on just one charge.

The EV6 will be available in four distinct grades in the UK, including entry-level ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’, ‘GT-Line S’, and a performance-focused ‘GT’ version set to arrive next year. The electric car is powered by either a single motor rear-wheel drive or twin motor all-wheel drive powertrain, depending on grade and customer preference. Prices start from £40,895 for the real-wheel drive entry grade.

Technology features as standard across the EV6 range, with impressive equipment including a curved panoramic display with twin 12.3-inch touchscreens; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; UVO Connect for remote telematics; LED lighting all around; vegan leather upholstery; rear parking sensors; rain-sensing front wipers; engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System; navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go; Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality; Highway Driving Assist; and Drive Mode Select to name but a few.

The events run dealer-by-dealer until early November, and are available to all members of the public who book a place via the website: www.kiaev6experience.co.uk. Space is limited and available on a first come first served basis, so customers are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.