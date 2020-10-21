First images of new Crossland compact SUV revealed

New Crossland features Vauxhall’s bold new Vizor design, previewed on the new Mokka

Available with a range of efficient petrol and diesel engines

Orders to open later this year with deliveries starting in early 2021

Luton – Vauxhall has released first images of the new Crossland ahead of order books opening later this year. Customer deliveries of the new compact SUV will commence in early 2021.

The new Crossland is the second vehicle to feature the brand’s new bold design language, including the new Vauxhall Vizor front-end introduced on the all-new Mokka. Like the Mokka, the Vauxhall Crossland has dropped the X suffix in its name.

As part of the new Vauxhall Vizor front panel, a single module runs across the face of the new Crossland, containing LED lights and the new Griffin logo. At the rear, new dark-tinted taillights and a new high-gloss black tailgate surface give the Crossland a wider stance.

The new Crossland also features new front and rear skid plates, chrome door mouldings and a new range of 16- and 17-inch wheels. Sporty SRi models will feature 17-inch alloys and a black roof with a red window accent – helping the compact SUV stand out.

Inside, an eight-inch touchscreen providing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is available, while AGR ergonomic front seats deliver enhanced comfort and support. The rear seats feature a practical 60/40 split and slide by up to 150mm, helping customers to increase boot space from 410 litres to 520 litres. With the rear seats folded, the new Crossland provides 1,255 litres of boot space.

The new Crossland comes with the latest safety features, including Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Recognition, Driver Drowsiness Alert and a Panoramic Rear View Camera with a 180-degree view.

Customers can choose from a range of advanced and efficient powertrains, including Vauxhall’s latest RDE2-compliant Euro6d petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2L Turbo petrol engine is available with two power outputs; a 83PS or a 130PS unit, while the 1.5L Turbo D diesel engine come with either 110PS or 120PS.

The engines are complemented by chassis improvements which deliver enhanced driving dynamics and comfort. New springs and dampers for the McPherson front suspension and the torsion-beam rear axle, alongside a new steering column intermediate shaft, improve steering feel and handling.

Order books for the new Crossland will open later this year, with deliveries set to commence in early 2021.

Petrol engines 1.2 Turbo 1.2 Turbo 1.2 Turbo Max. Power (PS) @ rpm 110 @ 5,500 130 @ 5,500 130 @ 5,500 Max. Torque (Nm @ rpm) 205 @ 1,750 230 @ 1,750 230 @ 1,750 Emissions Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Transmission Manual Manual 6-Speed Automatic Preliminary NEDC fuel consumption (mpg) *preliminary Urban

Extra-urban

Combined

– CO 2 g/km 47.9 – 48.7

67.3 – 68.9

58.9 – 60.1

109 – 108 49.6

67.3

58.9 – 60.1

109 – 107 47.9

62.8

56.5 – 57.7

113 – 112