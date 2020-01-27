2020 ushers a new decade for the construction industry in the United States. We can expect several trends, including those mentioned in this article. Construction businesses should pay attention to these trends to keep up with the changing times and be not left behind by the competition.

Emphasis on Going Green

It is expected that more companies will ride the green revolution and incorporate sustainability into their business models. This helps establish a better business reputation and also instrumental in profitability. Among others, one of the best ways to do this is through dust and odor control systems. It is also important to come up with a sustainability plan to conduct business activities without harming the environment.

Adoption of Digital Technologies

In one report from Deloitte, it has been noted that digital technologies will transform the way construction companies operate in 2020 and beyond. Companies will embrace disruptive technologies to improve safety, efficiency, and productivity. From personnel location tracking to remote site monitoring, digital technologies can be beneficial in more ways than one.

Intensifying Cost Pressures

Construction is anticipated to become costlier this 2020. From raw materials to labor, construction companies might find themselves spending more. With the intensifying cost pressures, businesses will look for ways to reduce their expenses and increase their profitability. Among others, we will see the rise of prefabricated components. Outsourcing non-essential business activities is also expected to become more popular.

Increased Safety Measures

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, around 21% of fatalities in the workplace happen in a construction site. Because of this, we expect that businesses will take the issue more seriously and invest in the protection of their workers from safety hazards. Using wearable technology is one thing that will become more popular. This will help track a worker’s location and provide worksite information, among others. Exoskeletons are also expected to be more popular. They will allow fragile human bodies to cope with heavy loads.

Rise of Building Information Modeling

Building Information Modeling uses computer-generated images to provide contractors and clients with a better picture of the projects. This visualization process can also help in marketing. This will also be beneficial in minimizing waste in labor and resources. It will also make construction planning more efficient.

The Popularity of 3D Printing

3D printing will have more applications in the construction industry in 2020. It has lower labor costs, making it a good way to keep the company’s finances in check. It also minimizes waste and speeds up the completion of construction projects. This is one of the best ways to embrace technology in construction.

From building a green business to increased emphasis on safety, the trends mentioned above will be big in the construction industry this 2020! They will redefine the way construction companies deliver service to their clients!