New chapter adds longest, most ambitious level to the BAFTA-nominated puzzle game

(London) June 19, 2020: ustwo games has releaseda free epiloguefor Assemble With Care, availableto play from 16:00 BSTtoday on Steam and Apple Arcade. The epilogue is the longest and most ambitious level yet, combining multiple mechanics from other levels and new surprises.

The epilogue takes place after the original Assemble With Care story. Players will help Carmen, a café owner in Bellariva, to cheer up her big sister Helena by assembling an old espresso machine. Carmen is determined to prepare Helena the perfect latte and bring some much-missed big city glamour to their town.

The update is the first of severaladditional content updates planned for the BAFTA-nominated puzzle game. In the original story, Maria, a globe-trotting antique restorer, arrives in Bellariva to help the town’s inhabitants save their most cherished possessions. The epilogue reveals what long-lasting impact her visit had on the inhabitants.

The update also includes additional Russian VO for the whole game, with more languages planned to come soon.

Assemble With Care was initially released as an Apple Arcade launch title in September 2019 on mobile and Mac, followed by Steam in March 2020. The game was also nominated in the EE Mobile Game of the Year category at the 2020 BAFTA Game Awards.

For more information go to: assemblegame.com.