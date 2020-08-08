Denver, Colorado – July 14, 2020 – Woman racer and philanthropist Renee Brinkerhoff, a 64-year-old Colorado resident, has traveled the world for one cause – to rescue children around the globe from human trafficking. Through her ‘Project 356 World Rally Tour,’ a quest she’s created through her racing and fundraising arms Valkyrie Racing/Valkyrie Gives, she’s challenging the global community to help make an impact and change the lives of children and women at risk. And with only 2, 287 more donations of only $356 each, she just may reach her goal.

“We’re on a million-dollar mission to support anti-human trafficking efforts,” said Renee. “Our rallying endeavors worldwide have been building momentum for our ultimate challenge this coming winter in Antarctica – a final 356 miles on ice that will complete our near 20,000-mile journey in a vintage 356 Porsche – and every mile we drive spreads the word for our cause.”

Competing since 2013 in world-renowned endurance rallies including La Carrera Panamericana, Peking-to-Paris and the recent East African Safari Classic Rally, Renee and her Valkyrie Racing team have used her vintage 356 Porsche racecar as the visual side of her voice – but her personal overtures have been heard through contributions she has raised and made directly to vetted organizations in nearly a dozen countries worldwide, many of which she has visited directly to follow up on the impact of each donation.

As one of the few, if not only, woman-driven teams, Renee has made a statement – and coupling that with the rare vintage race car she drives in every rally, she’s considered herself a bit of an anomaly. “We quickly realized how much we stood out from the typical racing teams,” said Renee. “And we’ve used our own diversity to our advantage by speaking out on global platforms to initiate the conversation and raise funds that can support grassroots efforts.”

For her Antarctica trek, Renee is teaming up with legendary expeditioner Jason de Carteret, a British adventurer who has earned recognition by securing the world record for polar exploration. De Carteret and engineering partner Kieron Bradley, having partnered previously for expeditions in Mongolia and the South Pole, are coming together again to set another record, this time with Renee. In addition to the ice travels they will all do together, they plan for her to take on a landspeed record on a blue ice landing strip, immediately following the 356-mile ice trek.

Project 356 World Rally Tour

When the Colorado-based mother and wife decided to completely change her life to become both a racer and global philanthropist seven years ago, she never envisioned her efforts could also change the lives of women and children worldwide. Renee’s involvement through Valkyrie Racing/Valkykrie Gives has not only broadened awareness, but her personal meetings and on-site involvement have already taken place with organizations in remote areas within China, Mongolia, Peru and Kenya. Each contribution begins a means to educate and support those that have survived human trafficking while taking instrumental steps to foster awareness that can help to end the global issue completely.

By endeavoring to raise $1 million through ‘Project 356 World Rally Tour’ and each of the five races completed thus far, Renee has provided global media exposure on the problems and solutions to human trafficking. Her fundraising efforts alone have already secured more than $200,000 toward her goal – but there is so much more needed.

According to Renee, by showcasing those needs to the attention of the world, a true collective difference can be made. “And by sharing #Donate356 everywhere we can, we believe we can reach that million-dollar milestone,” said Renee. Valkyrie Gives will be contributing 100% of all dollars raised to the cause.

The Ultimate Challenge – 356 Miles on Ice in Antarctica

“Antarctica will be the most beautiful, yet dangerous terrain we’ve yet to encounter with ourselves and our vintage car,” Renee explained. “We need to do things that are truly out of the norm to not only get noticed, but to show just how serious we are in gaining ground for a cause that is reaching its own pandemic levels.”

De Carteret talks from experience and concedes that while weather alone will remain one of the largest hurdles, their technical mission is also one of environmental consciousness and they intend to not only lightweight the car but stay on track in the most carbon positive way possible. Currently the team is researching their carbon offset and anticipate the ability to give back to the world too.

Renee’s Porsche 356 is currently prepping in the UK and will be met by the expedition team in Chile in late November, before boarding a cargo plane to arrive in Antarctica. The dramatic conclusion has the potential of setting a world record for rallying a vintage car on all seven continents, as well as a landspeed record within Antarctica. Her cause-related efforts will continue well into 2020 and 2021 through lobbying endeavors, her volunteerism within the investigative arena throughout the world, as well as within speaking engagements and panel discussions.