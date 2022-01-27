From 2022, Combo Life and Vivaro Life ranges are fully-electric

Up to £3,000 reduction across all Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life Combi versions

All-new Combo-e Life now starts from £29,610 after Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG)

Vivaro-e Life now starts from £30,295 (inc. PiCG)

Vauxhall is committed to electrifying Britain by offering attainable electric vehicles

Vauxhall has committed to only offering electric vehicles from 2028

Luton – Vauxhall’s family lifestyle vehicles Combo Life and Vivaro Life are to go exclusively electric as part of its drive to offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2024 and be fully electric by 2028.

Following on from the price reductions across all Corsa-e and Mokka-e models, Vauxhall has repositioned the pricing of its all-electric Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life Combi models in light of the recent changes to the Government’s Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG)

The following changes are effective immediately:

Model Previous OTR Price Previous OTR w/PiCG1 Price Reduction New Price OTR New Price OTR w/PiCG2 Combo-e Life SE (5-seat) £33,110 £30,610 £2,000 £31,110 £29,610 SE (7-seat) £33,610 £31,110 £2,000 £31,610 £30,110 SE XL (7-seat) £34,710 £32,210 £3,000 £31,710 £30,210 Vivaro-e Life Combi Medium £34,635 £32,135 £2,840 £31,795 £30,295 Combi Long £34,995 £32,495 £3,000 £31,995 £30,495

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall has set out a clear ambition to go electric only by 2028 and this is another step on that journey. We are focused on ensuring that the benefits of going electric are available, and affordable, to as many British motorists as possible.”

The UK market for electric vehicles was up by 74 per cent in 2021, to a record 19 per cent share of the overall UK car market, according to figures released this week by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The Vauxhall electrified passenger car line-up will comprise of eight models within the coming months:

Corsa-e

Mokka-e

New Grandland Plug-in Hybrid-e

All-New Astra Plug-in Hybrid-e

All-New Astra Sport Tourer Plug-in Hybrid-e (due 2022)

All-New Astra-e (Due 2023)

Combo-e Life

Vivaro-e Life

With a 174 mile WLTP range from its 50kWh battery, Vauxhall’s Combo-e Life is a spacious and highly practical family lifestyle vehicle that is available in five-seat or seven-seat configurations. Later this year, Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant will become the first Stellantis plant to produce a solely battery-electric model including the Combo-e Life and Combo-e van, for both domestic and export markets.

With a 143-mile WLTP range, Vauxhall’s Vivaro-e Life Combi combines real-world versatility with an innovative all-electric drivetrain and can seat up to nine passengers. It is highly practical and suitable for large families or use as a people carrier, work transportation vehicle or taxi.

All existing customer orders for Combo Life and Vivaro Life will be honoured and a limited number of certain third party specialist conversions, such as Combo Life Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle, will continue. The revised pricing on Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life Combi is in lieu of previous customer offers.

Vauxhall will offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2024 and will have a fully electric vehicle range, of cars and vans, by 2028 – seven years ahead of the UK Government deadline. Vauxhall is the UK’s leading electric van manufacturer and offers an electric version of every van in its model line-up.