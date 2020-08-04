- Priced from £27,723 excluding VAT and after Plugged-in Van Grant*
- All-electric, zero-emission with a choice of 50kWh or 75kWh battery with up to 205-mile electric range (WLTP)
- 48 minutes to 80% with rapid charging
- Powerful: 100kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm torque
- No compromise performance, load volume, payload or charging ability
- 1,000 already ordered by British Gas
- UK’s only fully-electric LCV capable of towing a trailer
- Available to order from July with first deliveries in October
Luton – Vauxhall today released pricing and specification for the Vivaro-e, its first factory-built, fully-electric van, set to arrive in the market as more and more UK cities welcome and mandate emissions-free vehicles. Vivaro-e is available to order from today with first deliveries in October.
British Gas has already announced that is has ordered 1,000 Vauxhall Vivaro-e. This was the largest commercial BEV (battery electric vehicle) order in the UK to date.
The all-electric Vauxhall Vivaro-e will be available in two trim levels, Dynamic and Elite, two lengths, L1H1 and L2H1, two bodies, Van and Double Cab, and two battery sizes, 50kWh and 75kWh.
Vivaro-e is based on the EMP2 multi-energy platform with exactly the same load volume ability as the internal combustion engine Vivaro. Payload is best in class, up to 1226kg, and, uniquely in the market for all-electric LCVs, Vivaro-e is capable of towing up to one tonne.
The electric motor produces 136hp (100kW) with a powerful 260Nm of torque. Two battery sizes are available. 50kW offers 144 miles of all-electric range in WLTP conditions (this includes ½ payload). The larger 75kW battery offers 205 miles of range. With an average annual fleet mileage of 20,000 miles, both battery sizes can easily cope with the daily weekday mileage of 76 miles. Drivers can select one of three driving modes, Power, Normal and Eco depending on their requirement respectively: Increased performance for heavier loads, optimised for daily use or lowest energy consumption.
100kW charging capability is available as standard enabling rapid charging of the 50kW battery from zero to 80% in 32 minutes and the larger battery in just 48 minutes. The on board charger is 7.4kW with three-phase 11kW available as an option.
Connected services are available via MyVauxhall App including remote charging, with the ability to defer charging, and cabin temperature pre-conditioning.
Vauxhall’s Vivaro-e continues the Brand’s electrification offensive. With the next all-electric LCV, the Combo-e arriving next year, Vauxhall will offer an electrified version of every passenger car and LCV model by 2024.
Standard equipment
Dynamic versions include as standard:
- Automatic transmission with e-toggle shift
- Electric parking brake
- Electronic stability programme with traction control
- ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution
- Hill start assist
- Driver and front passengers’ airbag
- Remote control central deadlocking with selective door locking
- Full-height steel bulkhead
- Six-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and armrest
- Dual front passengers’ bench seat with underseat storage
- Multi-function trip computer
- 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster
- Cruise control
- Speed limiter
- Vauxhall Connect box
- Multimedia infotainment unit with 7-inch colour touchscreen, Digital radio/AM/FM stereo radio, Bluetooth® connectivity and steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls
- Nearside and offside sliding side-access doors with twin solid rear doors
- Electrically operated front windows with one-touch facility
- Electrically adjustable/heated door mirrors
- Remote control security alarm system
- Driver drowsiness alert (based on driving time)
- Front fog lights
- Rear parking distance sensors
- Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers
- Automatic lighting control
- Front cornering lights
- 16-inch steel wheels with full-diameter wheel trims
- Steel spare wheel
Elite versions add:
- FlexCargo load-through bulkhead
- Driver drowsiness alert (based on driving time)
- Fold-flat centre seat backrest providing flat work surface
- Multimedia Navi Pro satellite navigation system with 7-inch colour touchscreen
- 3.5-inch colour information display with Head-up display
- Panoramic rear-view camera
- Body-colour front and rear bumpers
- Front fog lights
- LED daytime running lights
- Lane departure warning
- Speed sign recognition with intelligent speed adaptation
- Side blind spot alert
- Semi-adaptive cruise control
- Forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection
- Electrically folding door mirrors
- Front and rear parking distance sensors
- 17-inch silver alloy wheels
- Two-coat metallic paint
Payload
|
Description
|
Plated
|
Kerb Weight
|
Payload
|
L1H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100 – 50kWh Battery
|
3100
|
1874
|
1226
|
L1H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100 – 75kWh Battery
|
3100
|
2100
|
1000
|
L2H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100 – 50kWh Battery
|
3100
|
1902
|
1198
|
L2H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100 – 75kWh Battery
|
3055
|
2053
|
1002
|
L1H1 Elite Panel Van 3100 – 75kWh Battery
|
3100
|
2100
|
1000
|
L2H1 Elite Panel Van 3100 – 75kWh Battery
|
3055
|
2053
|
1002
|
L2H1 Elite Doublecab 3100 – 75kWh Battery
|
3100
|
2113
|
987
Charging Times
|
AC Current
|DC Current
|
Recharging device
|
Domestic electrical
|
Wall box 32A
|
Wall box 16A three-phase
|
Rapid charge
|
Electric power
|
1.8 kW
|
7.4 kW
|
11 kW
|
100 kW
|
Battery 50 kWh
|
28 h
|
7 h 30
|
4 h 45
|
32 min
|
Km/min
|
0.25
|
0.45
|
0.70
|
5.0
|
Battery 75 kWh
|
42 h
|
11 h 20
|
7 h
|
48 min
|
Km/min
|
0.25
|
0.45
|
0.70
|
5.0
Pricing
|
Description
|
List Price (£) exc. VAT
|
List Price (£) inc. VAT
|
PiVG
|
List Price (£) after PiVG
|
On-The-Road LP (£) after PiVG
|
L1H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100
|
34,390
|
41,268
|
8,000
|
27,723.33
|
28,361.66
|
L1H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100
|
38,890
|
46,668
|
8,000
|
32,223.33
|
32,861.66
|
L2H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100
|
35,540
|
42,648
|
8,000
|
28,873.33
|
29,511.66
|
L2H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100
|
40,040
|
48,048
|
8,000
|
33,373.33
|
34,011.66
|
L1H1 Elite Panel Van 3100
|
42,690
|
51,228
|
8,000
|
36,023.33
|
36,661.66
|
L2H1 Elite Panel Van 3100
|
43,840
|
52,608
|
8,000
|
37,173.33
|
37,811.66
|
L2H1 Elite Doublecab 3100
|
45,840
|
55,008
|
8,000
|
39,173.33
|
39,811.66
* Awaiting PiVG eligibility approval
**On-the-road price includes delivery charge of £583.33 and new vehicle first registration fee of £55.00. Vehicle excise duty is nil.