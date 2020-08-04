Priced from £27,723 excluding VAT and after Plugged-in Van Grant*

All-electric, zero-emission with a choice of 50kWh or 75kWh battery with up to 205-mile electric range (WLTP)

48 minutes to 80% with rapid charging

Powerful: 100kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm torque

No compromise performance, load volume, payload or charging ability

1,000 already ordered by British Gas

UK’s only fully-electric LCV capable of towing a trailer

Available to order from July with first deliveries in October

Luton – Vauxhall today released pricing and specification for the Vivaro-e, its first factory-built, fully-electric van, set to arrive in the market as more and more UK cities welcome and mandate emissions-free vehicles. Vivaro-e is available to order from today with first deliveries in October.

British Gas has already announced that is has ordered 1,000 Vauxhall Vivaro-e. This was the largest commercial BEV (battery electric vehicle) order in the UK to date.

The all-electric Vauxhall Vivaro-e will be available in two trim levels, Dynamic and Elite, two lengths, L1H1 and L2H1, two bodies, Van and Double Cab, and two battery sizes, 50kWh and 75kWh.

Vivaro-e is based on the EMP2 multi-energy platform with exactly the same load volume ability as the internal combustion engine Vivaro. Payload is best in class, up to 1226kg, and, uniquely in the market for all-electric LCVs, Vivaro-e is capable of towing up to one tonne.

The electric motor produces 136hp (100kW) with a powerful 260Nm of torque. Two battery sizes are available. 50kW offers 144 miles of all-electric range in WLTP conditions (this includes ½ payload). The larger 75kW battery offers 205 miles of range. With an average annual fleet mileage of 20,000 miles, both battery sizes can easily cope with the daily weekday mileage of 76 miles. Drivers can select one of three driving modes, Power, Normal and Eco depending on their requirement respectively: Increased performance for heavier loads, optimised for daily use or lowest energy consumption.

100kW charging capability is available as standard enabling rapid charging of the 50kW battery from zero to 80% in 32 minutes and the larger battery in just 48 minutes. The on board charger is 7.4kW with three-phase 11kW available as an option.

Connected services are available via MyVauxhall App including remote charging, with the ability to defer charging, and cabin temperature pre-conditioning.

Vauxhall’s Vivaro-e continues the Brand’s electrification offensive. With the next all-electric LCV, the Combo-e arriving next year, Vauxhall will offer an electrified version of every passenger car and LCV model by 2024.

Standard equipment

Dynamic versions include as standard:

Automatic transmission with e-toggle shift

Electric parking brake

Electronic stability programme with traction control

ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution

Hill start assist

Driver and front passengers’ airbag

Remote control central deadlocking with selective door locking

Full-height steel bulkhead

Six-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and armrest

Dual front passengers’ bench seat with underseat storage

Multi-function trip computer

3.5-inch digital instrument cluster

Cruise control

Speed limiter

Vauxhall Connect box

Multimedia infotainment unit with 7-inch colour touchscreen, Digital radio/AM/FM stereo radio, Bluetooth® connectivity and steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls

Nearside and offside sliding side-access doors with twin solid rear doors

Electrically operated front windows with one-touch facility

Electrically adjustable/heated door mirrors

Remote control security alarm system

Driver drowsiness alert (based on driving time)

Front fog lights

Rear parking distance sensors

Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers

Automatic lighting control

Front cornering lights

16-inch steel wheels with full-diameter wheel trims

Steel spare wheel

Elite versions add:

FlexCargo load-through bulkhead

Driver drowsiness alert (based on driving time)

Fold-flat centre seat backrest providing flat work surface

Multimedia Navi Pro satellite navigation system with 7-inch colour touchscreen

3.5-inch colour information display with Head-up display

Panoramic rear-view camera

Body-colour front and rear bumpers

Front fog lights

LED daytime running lights

Lane departure warning

Speed sign recognition with intelligent speed adaptation

Side blind spot alert

Semi-adaptive cruise control

Forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection

Electrically folding door mirrors

Front and rear parking distance sensors

17-inch silver alloy wheels

Two-coat metallic paint

Payload

Description Plated

GVW

(kg) Kerb Weight

Excluding Driver (kg) Payload

Excluding Driver (kg) L1H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100 – 50kWh Battery 3100 1874 1226 L1H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100 – 75kWh Battery 3100 2100 1000 L2H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100 – 50kWh Battery 3100 1902 1198 L2H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100 – 75kWh Battery 3055 2053 1002 L1H1 Elite Panel Van 3100 – 75kWh Battery 3100 2100 1000 L2H1 Elite Panel Van 3100 – 75kWh Battery 3055 2053 1002 L2H1 Elite Doublecab 3100 – 75kWh Battery 3100 2113 987

Charging Times

AC Current DC Current Recharging device Domestic electrical

socket 8A

[With 7.4kW standard] Wall box 32A

single-phase

[With 7.4kW standard] Wall box 16A three-phase

[11kW is an option] Rapid charge

(to 80%) Electric power 1.8 kW 7.4 kW 11 kW 100 kW Battery 50 kWh 28 h 7 h 30 4 h 45 32 min Km/min 0.25 0.45 0.70 5.0 Battery 75 kWh 42 h 11 h 20 7 h 48 min Km/min 0.25 0.45 0.70 5.0

Pricing

Description List Price (£) exc. VAT List Price (£) inc. VAT PiVG List Price (£) after PiVG

excl. VAT On-The-Road LP (£) after PiVG

exc VAT** L1H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100

50kWh Battery 34,390 41,268 8,000 27,723.33 28,361.66 L1H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100

75kWh Battery 38,890 46,668 8,000 32,223.33 32,861.66 L2H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100

50kWh Battery 35,540 42,648 8,000 28,873.33 29,511.66 L2H1 Dynamic Panel Van 3100

75kWh Battery 40,040 48,048 8,000 33,373.33 34,011.66 L1H1 Elite Panel Van 3100

75kWh Battery 42,690 51,228 8,000 36,023.33 36,661.66 L2H1 Elite Panel Van 3100

75kWh Battery 43,840 52,608 8,000 37,173.33 37,811.66 L2H1 Elite Doublecab 3100

75kWh Battery 45,840 55,008 8,000 39,173.33 39,811.66

* Awaiting PiVG eligibility approval

**On-the-road price includes delivery charge of £583.33 and new vehicle first registration fee of £55.00. Vehicle excise duty is nil.