  • Prices for new Crossland start from £19,060 in SE trim, with order banks now open
  • New Crossland features latest Vauxhall design language with Vizor front-end
  • Available with choice of efficient petrol and diesel engines
  • First customer deliveries starting early 2021

Luton – Vauxhall has released prices and specifications for the new Crossland with order banks now open. The new Crossland will start from £19,060 on-the-road in SE trim, with first customer deliveries of the compact SUV starting in early 2021.

The new Crossland features Vauxhall’s latest design language, including the bold new Vauxhall Vizor front-end that was first introduced on the all-new Mokka. A single module now runs across the face of the new compact SUV, containing LED lights and the new Griffin logo. At the back, new dark-tinted tail lights and a new high-gloss black tailgate surface give the new Crossland a wider stance. 

The new Crossland starts in SE trim and comes standard with 16-inch bi-colour wheels and LED headlights with auto lighting. Inside, owners get a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Lane Departure Warning and Speed Sign Recognition. 

Starting from £20,210, SE Nav Premium trim adds front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and LED fog lights. Inside the driver gets a new ergonomic seat for enhanced comfort and Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro with an eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav. 

Sporty SRi Nav models feature 17-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, contrasting roof colours, alloy-effect skid plates and dark tinted rear windows. Inside, owners get Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro with an eight-inch touchscreen and sat-nav. Prices for SRi Nav models start from £21,360. 

Elite models start from £22,610 and contain leather seat trim, heated front seats and steering wheel as well as front and rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera. 

Elite Nav models add Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment as well as wireless mobile phone charging and a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera, with prices starting from £23,110. 

Top-of-the range Ultimate Nav models come with Alcantara seat trim, Keyless Entry & Start, as well as silver roof rails, alongside Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro with sat-nav and a panoramic 180-degree rear view camera. Ultimate Nav models start from £25,615. 

The new Crossland is available with Vauxhall’s efficient petrol and diesel engines. The full price list is available below: 

Trim

Transmission

Fuel Type

Engine

PS

OTR £

*Provisional CO2 g/km

SE

MT5

Petrol

1.2

83PS

19,060.00

139

SE

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

110PS 

20,240.00

138

SE

AT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

22,440.00

143

SE

MT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

110PS 

21,320.00

126

SE

AT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

120PS

23,440.00

136

SE Nav Premium

MT5

Petrol

1.2

83PS

20,210.00

139

SE Nav Premium

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

110PS 

21,390.00

138

SE Nav Premium

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

22,190.00

137

SE Nav Premium

AT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

23,640.00

143

SE Nav Premium

MT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

110PS 

22,470.00

126

SE Nav Premium

AT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

120PS

24,585.00

136

SRi Nav

MT5

Petrol

1.2

83PS

21,360.00

139

SRi Nav

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

110PS 

22,540.00

138

SRi Nav

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

23,340.00

137

SRi Nav

AT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

24,740.00

143

SRi Nav

MT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

110PS 

23,620.00

126

SRi Nav

AT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

120PS

25,740.00

136

Elite

MT5

Petrol

1.2

83PS

22,610.00

139

Elite

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

110PS 

23,790.00

138

Elite

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

24,590.00

137

Elite

AT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

25,990.00

143

Elite

MT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

110PS 

24,870.00

126

Elite

AT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

120PS

26,990.00

136

Elite Nav

MT5

Petrol

1.2

83PS

23,110.00

139

Elite Nav

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

110PS 

24,290.00

138

Elite Nav

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

25,090.00

137

Elite Nav

AT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

26,490.00

143

Elite Nav

MT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

110PS 

25,370.00

126

Elite Nav

AT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

120PS

27,490.00

136

Ultimate Nav

MT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

25,615.00

137

Ultimate Nav

AT6

Petrol

1.2 Turbo

130PS

27,015.00

143

Ultimate Nav

MT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

110PS 

25,445.00

126

Ultimate Nav

AT6

Diesel

1.5 Turbo D

120PS

27,430.00

136

 

With order books now open, deliveries of the new Crossland will start in early 2021.