Prices for new Crossland start from £19,060 in SE trim, with order banks now open

New Crossland features latest Vauxhall design language with Vizor front-end

Available with choice of efficient petrol and diesel engines

First customer deliveries starting early 2021

Luton – Vauxhall has released prices and specifications for the new Crossland with order banks now open. The new Crossland will start from £19,060 on-the-road in SE trim, with first customer deliveries of the compact SUV starting in early 2021.

The new Crossland features Vauxhall’s latest design language, including the bold new Vauxhall Vizor front-end that was first introduced on the all-new Mokka. A single module now runs across the face of the new compact SUV, containing LED lights and the new Griffin logo. At the back, new dark-tinted tail lights and a new high-gloss black tailgate surface give the new Crossland a wider stance.

The new Crossland starts in SE trim and comes standard with 16-inch bi-colour wheels and LED headlights with auto lighting. Inside, owners get a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Lane Departure Warning and Speed Sign Recognition.

Starting from £20,210, SE Nav Premium trim adds front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and LED fog lights. Inside the driver gets a new ergonomic seat for enhanced comfort and Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro with an eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav.

Sporty SRi Nav models feature 17-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, contrasting roof colours, alloy-effect skid plates and dark tinted rear windows. Inside, owners get Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro with an eight-inch touchscreen and sat-nav. Prices for SRi Nav models start from £21,360.

Elite models start from £22,610 and contain leather seat trim, heated front seats and steering wheel as well as front and rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

Elite Nav models add Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment as well as wireless mobile phone charging and a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera, with prices starting from £23,110.

Top-of-the range Ultimate Nav models come with Alcantara seat trim, Keyless Entry & Start, as well as silver roof rails, alongside Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro with sat-nav and a panoramic 180-degree rear view camera. Ultimate Nav models start from £25,615.

The new Crossland is available with Vauxhall’s efficient petrol and diesel engines. The full price list is available below:

Trim Transmission Fuel Type Engine PS OTR £ *Provisional CO 2 g/km SE MT5 Petrol 1.2 83PS 19,060.00 139 SE MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 110PS 20,240.00 138 SE AT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 22,440.00 143 SE MT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 110PS 21,320.00 126 SE AT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 120PS 23,440.00 136 SE Nav Premium MT5 Petrol 1.2 83PS 20,210.00 139 SE Nav Premium MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 110PS 21,390.00 138 SE Nav Premium MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 22,190.00 137 SE Nav Premium AT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 23,640.00 143 SE Nav Premium MT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 110PS 22,470.00 126 SE Nav Premium AT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 120PS 24,585.00 136 SRi Nav MT5 Petrol 1.2 83PS 21,360.00 139 SRi Nav MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 110PS 22,540.00 138 SRi Nav MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 23,340.00 137 SRi Nav AT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 24,740.00 143 SRi Nav MT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 110PS 23,620.00 126 SRi Nav AT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 120PS 25,740.00 136 Elite MT5 Petrol 1.2 83PS 22,610.00 139 Elite MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 110PS 23,790.00 138 Elite MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 24,590.00 137 Elite AT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 25,990.00 143 Elite MT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 110PS 24,870.00 126 Elite AT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 120PS 26,990.00 136 Elite Nav MT5 Petrol 1.2 83PS 23,110.00 139 Elite Nav MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 110PS 24,290.00 138 Elite Nav MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 25,090.00 137 Elite Nav AT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 26,490.00 143 Elite Nav MT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 110PS 25,370.00 126 Elite Nav AT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 120PS 27,490.00 136 Ultimate Nav MT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 25,615.00 137 Ultimate Nav AT6 Petrol 1.2 Turbo 130PS 27,015.00 143 Ultimate Nav MT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 110PS 25,445.00 126 Ultimate Nav AT6 Diesel 1.5 Turbo D 120PS 27,430.00 136

With order books now open, deliveries of the new Crossland will start in early 2021.