Luton – Vauxhall is offering potential buyers a 48-hour test drive in the all-electric Corsa-e for a limited time only.

The ‘Switch it up’ test drive offer runs from now until 1st November, and gives potential buyers two full days to experience the all-electric Corsa-e. The offer will particularly help potential first-time electric buyers to find out how easy it is to live with a fully electric vehicle like the Corsa-e.

Powered by a 50kWh battery, the Corsa-e comes with a zero-emissions range of up to 209 miles from a single charge and supports up to 100kW rapid charging technology – allowing for an 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Vauxhall offers with the Corsa-e a free six-month subscription to the Polar public charging network, the UK’s largest public charging network with more than 7,000 charging points nationwide. Vauxhall is also offering buyers a PCH rental at £275 with an advance of £2,200.

The ‘Switch it up’ test drive offer is available at all participating Vauxhall retailers. To find your nearest showroom, visit:

www.vauxhall.co.uk/tools/find-a-retailer.html