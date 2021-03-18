All-New Mokka and Mokka-e the latest models to feature IntelliLux LED Matrix lights

Matrix light technology comes with 14 individual LED lights for more powerful lighting

The glare-free headlights automatically switch to main-beam outside urban areas

They are available as standard on Ultimate Nav/LE models or as an option on SRi and Elite models

New Mokka and Mokka-e available to order now

Luton – Following in the footsteps of the new Corsa, Insignia and Crossland, the all-new Mokka and the zero emissions Mokka-e are available with Vauxhall’s leading IntelliLux LED Matrix headlight technology.

For those after the very best in lighting technology, Ultimate Nav and Launch Edition models for the Mokka and Mokka-e come standard with IntelliLux LED Matrix headlights. These feature 14 individual LEDs and offer more powerful and more precise lighting than conventional headlights or Xenon bulbs.

Housed in the new Vauxhall Vizor front end, the glare-free headlights automatically switch to main-beam outside urban areas, and continuously adapt the range and distribution of the light beam pattern to suit the road conditions and avoid dazzling oncoming traffic. The main beams are also automatically switched on at speed above 30mph.

Another benefit of LED light technology is they are more efficient than conventional bulbs, resulting in lower energy consumption from the battery – helping improve the range in the fully electric Mokka-e.

Every new Mokka comes standard with Vauxhall’s latest-generation LED headlights and taillights, not only giving the vehicles a sleek and stylish look, but also improving visibility on the road.

The new Mokka and Mokka-e are available to order now, with prices starting from £20,735 OTR for the Mokka and £30,840 OTR for the Mokka-e after the current Government Plug-in Car Grant*.

*Price has been calculated using manufacturer estimates and includes a £3,000.00 OLEV grant which has been deducted from the price of the vehicle (OLEV Grant not available in the Isle of Man). New Mokka-e is expected to be a qualifying model for this grant subject to acceptance by OLEV.