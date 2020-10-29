15% price drop runs until 30 th November and is available across participating retailers and online

Luton – Vauxhall is offering 15% off the price of all genuine and approved accessories until 30th November.

New and existing Vauxhall owners can make the most of the Vauxhall accessories catalogue as part of the offer, from a simple set of new mats to upgrading with some funky styling options or adding roof bars or a tow bar to improve convenience and capability.

The range of Vauxhall accessories is also helpful for owners with pets or new additions to the family, with child seats, pet dividers and other family features available. Owners wishing to improve vehicle safety can add parking sensors or dash cams, all installed by authorised Vauxhall technicians.

The limited time offer runs until 30th November and is available across participating retailers. For a full list of Vauxhall accessories, contact your local Vauxhall Retailer or visit: https://www.vauxhall-accessories.com/

The accessories initiative provides 15% off the full RRP price, including VAT – but excluding delivery, fitting and painting where applicable – on purchases between 5th October and 30th November 2020. Available at participating retailers, subject to availability. Unless stated otherwise, offer cannot be combined with any other initiative.