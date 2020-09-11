Advanced diesel and petrol engines: innovations for city traffic and the open road

Leading the way: all-new Mokka introduces the future of Vauxhall design and digital cockpit

Distinct looks: SRi trim adds sporty touch

Bright road ahead: IntelliLux LED matrix lights and LED lamps

Typically Vauxhall: excellent seating with full leather upholstery and driver massage options

Fully integrated: infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Luton – Hot on the heels of the new battery-electric Vauxhall Mokka-e, Vauxhall has revealed details of the advanced petrol and diesel engines that will power the all-new Mokka. Highly efficient and more compact than ever, the all-new Mokka is the perfect combination of fun and modernity – ideal for urban trips and long motorway drives.

The design of the Mokka features stunning proportions and captivating precision with bold looks characterised by short overhangs and a wide, well-planted stance. The newcomer also stands out as the first model that features the future brand face and next generation fully digital cockpit: the Vauxhall Vizor and Pure Panel, respectively.

The horizontally stretched instrument panel integrates two widescreen displays; the one in front of the driver measuring up to 12 inches. The intuitive system is designed to keep the driver’s focus on the road and Vauxhall’s designers have retained separate controls for essential functions, avoiding hazardous exploration into sub-menus.

Despite a slightly longer wheelbase (+2.0 mm), the Mokka is 12.5 cm shorter than the previous model, while offering its five passengers a similar loading space of up to 350 litres in its luggage compartment. Its total length of only 4.15 metres makes it super-easy to manoeuvre and park in urban and suburban areas.

Stephen Norman, Group Managing Director, Vauxhall Motors, said: “The all-new Vauxhall Mokka is the start of the long awaited new direction for Vauxhall. New Corsa punted the ball up, new Mokka decisively converts the try. With its bold design that becomes part of the signature look for all future models, the all-new Mokka features everything that will define the Brand from now on. With a choice of a full electric powertrain or a line-up of highly efficient petrol and Diesel engines, the all-new Mokka is the new and exciting future for Vauxhall.”

With the SRi trim, Vauxhall is, for the first time, offering a sportier version of the Mokka. SRi models come standard with a red signature daylight opening, a high-gloss black Vizor chrome exterior trim elements and badges, specific front seat fabric and red instrument panel trim. Also standard are 18-inch alloy wheels with black and red accents, a two-tone roof and black headliner.

Innovative technologies for the all-new Mokka

The Mokka stays true to Vauxhall’s brand-defining tradition of making innovative technologies from higher vehicle classes available to a wide range of buyers. These include Advanced Driver Assist Systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Positioning Assistant. The lighting system also features state-of-the-art technologies with the adaptive and glare-free IntelliLux LED matrix light featuring 14 elements, unique in the category. All Mokka models feature standard LED lamps at the front and rear, an electric parking brake as well as traffic sign recognition. A 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera is also available.

The new Mokka is based on a new version of the company’s highly efficient multi-energy CMP (Common Modular Platform) platform. This lightweight and efficient system offers maximum flexibility in vehicle development and allows the use of a purely battery-electric drive as well as the latest petrol or diesel engines.

Vauxhall’s engineering team has focused on weight reduction, saving up to 120kg versus the previous generation model, while simultaneously enhancing body stiffness – gaining up to 30 per cent torsional stiffness in the case of the electric version with its low-sitting integrated battery structure. The benefits are obvious: the all-new Mokka consumes substantially less energy, while being much more responsive, agile and fun to drive.

New engines: Ideal balance between efficiency and performance

The lively yet economical petrol and diesel engines offer power outputs ranging from 100hp to 130hp. Low fuel consumption and superior performance are characteristic of all powertrain options:

The fun starts with the entry-level 100hp 1.2 Turbo combined with a six-speed manual gearbox (preliminary fuel consumption WLTP 6mpg to 51.4mpg and 124g/km to 128g/km CO 2 ).

). Higher performance is supplied by the 130hp 1.2 Turbo. Despite the strong power output, fuel consumption of the all-aluminium engine remains competitive with either of the six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions (preliminary fuel consumption WLTP 4mpg to 51.4mpg and 123g/km to 126g/km CO 2 ).

Wide torque plateau for petrol engines: Top driveability

High efficiency and lively performance are characteristic of the new petrol engines, which feature a low friction design to optimise efficiency. The turbocharger also reacts immediately, with strong torque development at low rpm. Maximum torque of the 100hp 1.2 is 205Nm; the top 130hp unit develops 230Nm. With the majority of maximum torque available in a wide band, both engines are notable for their flexibility. At least 95 per cent of maximum torque is available between 1,500 and 3,750rpm – in combination with the low vehicle weight and optimised gear ratios, this enables very good driveability.

The driving performance matches the high efficiency of the engines. The Mokka 130hp 1.2 Turbo with six-speed manual transmission has a maximum speed of 125mph[1], with 0-62mph acceleration taking 9.2 seconds. The 100hp model has a top speed of 113mph and accelerates from 0-62mph in around 11 seconds.

The 100hp entry-level engine is fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. With the 130hp 1.2, customers can choose from a six-speed manual or a smooth eight-speed automatic. The automatic features state-of-the-art adaptive shift programmes and Quickshift-technology, allowing drivers to control gear selection via the standard steering wheel shift paddles.

High-tech and high efficiency: 1.5 diesel

The two petrol engines are joined by a lively 1.5-litre diesel with six-speed manual transmission, producing 110hp and maximum torque of 250Nm (preliminary fuel consumption WLTP 62.8mpg to 65.7mpg and 114g/km to 117g/km CO 2 ).

For optimum exhaust after-treatment, the diesel engine’s emissions reduction system – consisting of a passive oxidation catalyst/NOx adsorber, AdBlue injector, SCR catalyst and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) – is grouped together as a compact single unit, as close as possible to the engine. The NOx adsorber acts as a cold start catalyst, reducing NOx emissions during cold starts.

Fans of electric-mobility can order the Vauxhall Mokka-e as the Common Modular Platform (CMP) accommodates a variety of powertrains.

Mokka engines 1.2 Turbo 1.2 Turbo 1.2 Turbo 1.5 Diesel Power (kW/hp) @ rpm 74/100 @ 5000 100/130 @ 5500 100/130 @ 5500 81/110 @ 3500 Torque (Nm @ rpm) 205 @ 1750 230 @ 1750 230 @ 1750 250 @ 1750 Emissions Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Transmission MT6 MT6 AT8 MT6

Leader in the segment: high-tech assistance systems and lighting technology

The all-new Mokka arrives in the B-segment with innovations that until recently have only been available in higher vehicle classes. Forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection operates at speeds above 3mph. If a vehicle or pedestrian ahead is approached too fast, the system sounds a warning chime and displays a message in the Driver Information Cluster. If a collision is imminent, the braking system is prepared and, if necessary, emergency braking is deployed to minimise the effects of a potential collision. Below 18mph the system can bring the vehicle to a complete stop. If the speed exceeds 18mph, speed is reduced and the driver must actively brake.

Adaptive cruise control maintains a certain distance between the new Mokka and the vehicle ahead, using radar and camera sensors. Operative from 18mph, the vehicle speed increases or decreases to follow the vehicle ahead, but will not exceed the set speed. With automatic transmission, the system offers additional stop and go functionality. It can brake the car to a standstill and follow the vehicle ahead in traffic jams.

Vauxhall is also a leader in lighting technology. All Mokka variants are equipped with latest generation LED lamps – from daytime running lights to front fog lights. An absolute highlight in this segment is the adaptive IntelliLux LED matrix lights with a total of 14 individual elements. As with the Vauxhall Insignia, Astra and the new Corsa, the lighting system enables driving on permanent high beam.

In order to prevent glare for drivers of oncoming or preceding vehicles, the individual LED elements are switched off in milliseconds to cut vehicles out of the light cone – so oncoming drivers are not dazzled, yet Mokka passengers experience stadium-like illumination. In the rear, the choice for LED-only technology has allowed designers to go for very thin, stretched lights enhancing the feeling of precision and quality.

Excellent seating engineering is typical of Vauxhall. Various six-way ergonomic seats are available in the new Mokka, which are individually adjustable. A sporty Alcantara and a classic full leather interior are both available – highly unusual for a vehicle in the B segment. The crowning glory is the heated leather seat with perforated surface and massage function for the driver.

The driver and front-seat passenger can place their smartphones in the storage tray provided in the centre console. Compatible telephones recharge here wirelessly, while the a specially shaped rubber mat prevents devices from sliding around. The new infotainment range perfectly networks and entertains Mokka drivers and passengers. Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi systems with a 7-inch colour touchscreen and the top-of-the-range system Multimedia Navi Pro with a high-resolution 10-inch colour touchscreen are available. The monitors are integral with the new Pure Panel from Vauxhall and ideally positioned towards the driver.

The multimedia systems feature integrated voice control and are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. The new Mokka also offers the Vauxhall Connect service for customers. LIVE navigation with real-time traffic information, plus a direct link to breakdown assistance and eCall, makes journeys even more relaxing for drivers and passengers. If the airbags or seatbelt tensioners deploy in an accident, eCall contacts the local Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) automatically.