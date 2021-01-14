Vivaro Elite Campervan is a fully approved campervan conversion

Built by Wellhouse Leisure, an all-electric version also in development for 2021

Vivaro Elite Campervan comes with a fully functional kitchen and sleeping space

Fully-approved conversion maintains Vivaro’s three-year 60,000 mile warranty

Available to order early next year with prices start from £46,000

Luton – Vauxhall has revealed first pictures of its British-built and converted Vivaro Elite Campervan, a fully-approved campervan conversion of its best-selling Vivaro van. An all-electric version based on the multi award-winning Vivaro-e is also in the pipeline.

Based on the Elite trim level, and converted by specialists Wellhouse Leisure, the Vivaro Elite Campervan will be on sale in early 2021, with prices starting from £46,000.

The four-seater camper van features an elevated roof system with an upper roof bed (optional), a 25-litre compressor fridge, on-board water tank, 12V and 240V power units and a 2.2kW heating system. Also included as standard is a gas-powered kitchen with two hobs and full interior lighting.

Sleeping space is provided via a folding bed, while a leisure battery and a 100W solar panel help power and recharge appliances. Both the driver and passenger seats have a swivel function and buyers can add an optional fifth seat.

The Vauxhall Vivaro Elite comes standard with 17-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera, a head-up display, semi-adaptive cruise control and Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro system with built-in sat-nav.

The fully approved van conversion by specialists Wellhouse Leisure ensures the Vivaro’s three-year/100,000-mile warranty remains intact.

Based in Barnsley, Wellhouse Leisure has more than 15 years’ experience in building and converting campervans. All Wellhouse campervans meet the rigid second stage European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EC WVTA) criteria.