Vauxhall to add hydrogen van in addition to all-electric van range

249 mile range, three minute refuelling and cargo volume of up to 6.1 m 3

Based on Vivaro-e with fuel cell system located in engine bay

Smart design as plug-in fuel cell concept benefits packaging, performance and durability

Vauxhall is speaking to corporate fleets ahead of UK launch

Available in LHD markets from the end of 2021 and the UK in RHD from early 2023

Luton/Rüsselsheim – Unveiled today, Vauxhall’s new zero emissions Vivaro-e HYDROGEN light commercial vehicle has a range of up to 249 miles, refuels in just three minutes and a cargo volume up to 6.1m3, the same as the diesel or battery electric versions.

Vauxhall is actively speaking to business customers in the UK about hydrogen fuel cell and expects right-hand drive vehicles to arrive in 2023. Sister brand Opel plans to start delivering the first left-hand drive vehicles to fleet customers in autumn/winter 2021. The Vivaro-e HYDROGEN will be assembled at Vauxhall/Opel’s Research and Development Centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall is already leading the way with an all-electric van range, and now we are set to add hydrogen to the line-up as an efficient energy system of the future. Vauxhall-Opel has more than 20 years of experience in developing hydrogen fuel technology which offers zero emissions-in-use, a long driving range and ultra-fast refuelling. We are already in contact with UK fleet operators that want to go the extra mile on sustainability and we look forward to bringing Vivaro-e HYDROGEN to the UK soon.”

The new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) is based on the existing battery electric Vivaro-e with two sliding side-doors. The plug-in fuel cell concept of the Vivaro-e HYDROGEN enables the integration of the whole fuel cell system with the existing traction motor under the bonnet of the production vehicle.

In addition, the battery of the Vivaro-e BEV (battery electric vehicle) is replaced by three 700- bar hydrogen tanks. The carbon-fibre cylinders can be filled in just three minutes, giving a range of 249 miles.

Thanks to the smart packaging, the battery electric version becomes a fuel cell electric LCV without any modifications to the body (available in standard 4.95m and long 5.30m wheelbase) and with no impact on the 5.3m3 to 6.1 m3 of cargo space, while the payload increases to 1,100kg.

The Vivaro-e HYDROGEN with its 45kW fuel cell is capable of generating enough power for continuous motorway driving, while the 10.5kWh lithium-ion battery, located under the front seats, provides dynamic peak power when required – for example, at start-up and under acceleration. Since the battery covers power needs in such situations, the fuel cell can run at optimum operating conditions. The battery also enables regenerative braking, while the plug-in capability offers the opportunity to recharge the battery externally if necessary, e.g. at a charging station, providing 31 miles of pure battery electric range.