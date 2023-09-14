Ventricular Assist Devices Market : An Overview of Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The global Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD) market size reached USD 1.19 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders and heart failure, rising number of clinical trials for safety and effectiveness of such devices, and rapid advancements in LVAD technology are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the global Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD) market.

Covid impact analysis :

The global Ventricular Assist Devices Market report by emergen research is the latest document covering the changes in the market dynamics and trends that have followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has brought about unprecedented changes in the global economic scenario, drastically affecting the Ventricular Assist Devices Market landscape, disrupting its supply chains, and causing volatility in prices and demand for products. The report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Ventricular Assist Devices Market industry and highlights its beleaguered segments. However, our analysts speculate that the market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario.

Major companies in the market include

Medtronic, Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, Berlin Heart, Abiomed, LivaNova PLC, JARVIK HEART, INC., BIVACOR, INC., St Jude Medical, and ReliantHeart, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD) market on the basis of product type, design, application, age, and region:

· Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) Right Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs) Total Artificial Heart



· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Bridge-To-Transplant (BTT) Destination Therapy Bridge-To-Recovery (BTR) Bridge To Candidacy Therapy



· Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices



· Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Adults Pediatrics



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Ventricular Assist Devices Market ?

How will the Ventricular Assist Devices Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Ventricular Assist Devices Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Ventricular Assist Devices Market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Ventricular Assist Devices Market throughout the forecast period?

