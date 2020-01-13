Vertu Motors is adding a Hyundai franchise to its dealership based at Silverlink Business Park in Newcastle. The site will be renamed Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Silverlink and benefit from a full refurbishment.

The retailer will still sell a wide range of premium used cars, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Land Rover, Jaguar and Infiniti models. It will continue to be the Infiniti sales, parts and service specialist for the area from The Borders down to North Yorkshire.

Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Silverlink will offer the range of new Hyundai cars including its range of hybrid and full electric vehicles. In 2016 Hyundai launched IONIQ – the only car available in hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid options. 2017 saw it premiere the i30 N, an exciting introduction into the world of high-quality performance vehicles. This was followed by the KONA electric, the first fully electric subcompact SUV in the European market.

Motability customers are welcomed to the dealership, with specialists on hand to guide them through the process of choosing the best vehicle for their individual requirements.

Jeff Aynsley, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Silverlink, said: “This is another exciting venture at the Silverlink site for Vertu Motors. In Hyundai we have a franchise that is innovative and forward-thinking, particularly in the ‘green’ market. I am looking forward to introducing customers to the full range of Hyundai vehicles, particularly the hybrid and electric options.

“I am also delighted that Motability customers will be able to choose a Hyundai vehicle that best suits their needs.

“The franchise is an addition to our site which continues to showcase and sell a wide range of premium used vehicles. The team will continue to offer first-class expertise across service, warranty and repairs on Infiniti cars.”