The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sunderland has paid a visit to the University’s brand-new campus in Northallerton.

The million-pound Campus@Northallerton (C@N) sees Hambleton District Council join forces with the University of Sunderland and York College to bring new learning opportunities to the market town.

Last week, the Vice-Chancellor of Sunderland, Sir David Bell, took his first look at the exciting new education hub.

C@N is based in one of the five listed buildings on Treadmills – the former Northallerton Prison site – which is being transformed into a retail, business and leisure complex. It features four classroom settings as well as break out rooms across its three floors.

Sir David said: “With campuses in London and Hong Kong, it is nice to be a bit closer to home with this exciting new venture in Northallerton.

“We are delighted to be working with such excellent partners in Hambleton District Council and York College. Hopefully, we can extend the benefits of a University of Sunderland education to many more individuals and businesses in North Yorkshire through the C@N development.”

Chief Executive and Principal of York College, Lee Probert, joined Sir David on the visit.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be involved in this partnership. Providing local access to high quality training and skills development is a core part of what York College does.

“Having been able to partner with the University of Sunderland and Hambleton District Council, means that this district will benefit from first class facilities offering high quality training. It’s also a significant privilege to have been in volved in the restoration of these iconic community assets and to put them to the purpose of education, which can fundamentally enhance life chances.”

Leader of Hambleton District Council, Councillor Mark Robson, added: “C@N is an exciting new venture for us – we have not delivered education provision before so to be able to work in partnership with two top class providers is very exciting for us.”

“We have created a first-class campus in the heart of Northallerton, which we hope students who in the past have had to travel out of Hambleton to access further education will consider first.”

C@N has benefitted from £675,000 allocated by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership from the Government’s Getting Building Fund, with the remainder of the £1.1million cost funded by the District Council.