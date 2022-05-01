The late Virgil Abloh’s cooperation with Mercedes–Maybach culminates in the launch of a limited-edition bespoke S-Class and capsule collection, inspired by Project MAYBACH.

Stuttgart. On 5 April 2022, Mercedes–Maybach unveils the final chapter of Project MAYBACH – its cooperation with trusted partner, the late polymath artist, architect, creative director, fashion designer and philanthropist, Virgil Abloh. Designed in partnership with Mercedes‑Benz Group AG Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener in 2021, the vehicle was finalised before Abloh’s untimely passing in November and is available in a strictly limited run of 150 units. The launch coincides with the release of a capsule collection designed by Virgil Abloh and in collaboration with Off‑White™. It has been developed in connection to the Project MAYBACH electric showcar and is exclusively available to buy on Off‑White™, Farfetch and Maybach Icons of Luxury online stores, as well as Off‑White™ stores in select markets.

For over a century, Mercedes–Maybach has defined the boundaries of luxury experiences, and the limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh, a fully equipped Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class S680 (WLTP combined fuel consumption: 14.3‑13.4 l/100 km | combined CO 2 emissions: 326‑304 g/km)1 continues this tradition. Created by Mercedes‑Benz’ most specialised customization and craftmanship team in the manufaktur in Sindelfingen – the vehicle exterior features the unique two-tone colour combination created for Project MAYBACH. While the upper part of the vehicle is lacquered in a glossy obsidian black, the lower part, side flanks and special forged rims are painted in a sand hue.

The highest levels of craftsmanship continue into the vehicle’s interior with an identical two-tone colour scheme. The four-seat configuration, steering wheel, doors, lower dashboard and ceiling are lined in black and sand coloured nappa leather, complete with sand coloured décor trims and strips. The highpile floormats are black with a sand coloured leather border and embroidered Mercedes‑Maybach logo. To enhance its monolithic appearance, the window frames are painted, and a special Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo is inscribed on the piano black middle of the centre-console, rear cushions, head restraints and door sill panel.

Unique to the limited-edition S‑Class is a bespoke user interface, which presents the driver with an even more luxurious variation of the Maybach MBUX suite of cutting-edge technologies. Hand picked visual elements are used to enrich the digital content: from a home button with coloured border and brand logo denoting the edition, to profile pictures decorated with luxurious fashion accessories. The result is an even more intuitive vehicle that exudes the limited edition’s distinctive style from exterior to interior. Every moment the driver spends on the road is elevated.

All customers will be given a special custom-made wooden box covered in sand coloured nappa leather emblazoned with the Mercedes‑Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo. The gift box contains a 1/18 scale replica of the limited-edition car, the two car keys and a carabiner hook. In addition, a special car cover featuring the Mercedes‑Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo will be gifted to customers.

The capsule collection – also launching 5 April 2022 – has been designed by Virgil Abloh together with Off‑White™, in connection to the Project MAYBACH electric showcar. It comprises of sand coloured vintage washed cotton t-shirts and half-brushed cotton fleece crewnecks and hoodies, as well as canvas baseball caps and racing gloves crafted in canvas, neoprene and suede, coated with a black spray effect and embroidered.

The limited-edition S‑Class is Abloh’s third cooperation project with Mercedes‑Benz, and the second with Mercedes–Maybach. On 1 December 2021, Mercedes‑Benz opened the doors of the Rubell Museum in Miami during Miami Art Week to showcase Project MAYBACH: a show car that exemplified the possibilities of future electric design. A year earlier, Abloh and Wagener – united in their passion to enrich the conversation around luxury design – reimagined the Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class with Project Geländewagen.

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG says: “I’m incredibly proud of the work we have created in collaboration with Virgil. From Project Geländewagen, which set the benchmark for fashion/automotive collaborations with our iconic G‑Class, to Project MAYBACH which brought the distinguished Mercedes‑Maybach heritage into the future, together with Virgil we truly broke new ground. The limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh exemplifies the symbiosis between innovative design and ultimate craftsmanship now available on the road.”

Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing Mercedes‑Benz AG says: “Teaming up with Virgil for Project MAYBACH was a unique and inspiring journey on Mercedes‑Benz´ idea of Zeitgeist, co-creation and contemporary luxury. Developing purchasable elements to the collaboration with Virgil was key for both parties to moving the cooperation forward. The limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh and the capsule collection create a truly exceptional customer experience and we are honoured to present them.”

The co-operation with Abloh is just one way in which the Mercedes‑Maybach brand continues to be rooted in innovation and evolution. Looking to the future, Mercedes‑Maybach will launch its first fully-electric model for retail in 2023. Sustainability is not only associated with the drive technology, but also with the materials the vehicle is fitted with. During the development process, Mercedes‑Benz prepares a recycling concept for each model in which all of its components and materials are examined with a view to their suitability for the various stages of the recycling process. The ultimate goal is to reduce the environmental effects of materials used in the production of every Mercedes‑Benz vehicle.

About Virgil Abloh (1980-2021)

Born in Rockford, Illinois, Virgil Abloh was an artist, architect, engineer, creative director, artistic director, industrial designer, fashion designer, musician, DJ and philanthropist. After earning a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he completed a Master’s degree in architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), Chicago. At IIT, while studying a design curriculum devised by Mies van der Rohe, Abloh began to craft the principles of his art practice. The Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago presented a major traveling survey of Abloh’s work in summer 2019—one of the highest attended exhibitions in the museum’s history. Abloh was the Chief Creative Director and founder of Off‑White™ and Men’s Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton.