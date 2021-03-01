Friends and families of prisoners in north east prisons are invited to join upcoming virtual support and service user group meetings, organised by Nepacs, taking place for each prison in the north east.

There will be one session per prison taking place via Zoom – lasting 1 hour in total.

The aim of the groups is to give anyone with a loved one in a north east prison a ‘voice’.

Anyone who attends will have the chance to:

Share your experience of visiting prison, video calls or during lockdown

Talk about the issues you face when your loved one is in prison

Receive or give support to others

Raise any concerns

Offer suggestions on how the prison or Nepacs can improve support for families or friends

Details of the next meetings in 2021 are:

Holme House – 14 April 10.30am

Deerbolt – 18 March 10.30 am

Northumberland – 29 April 1.30pm

Kirklevington – 16 April 10.30am

Durham – 23 April 10.00am

Frankland – 26 March 11am

Come along to Nepacs’ virtual Visitors Voice group meetings (via Zoom) and speak to others in a similar situation to you.

To book call freephone 0800 012 1539 or Email: support@nepacs.co.uk