You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t recognise a roulette table. The game is one of the most popular at casinos around the world due to its simple mechanics, the suspense created by the spinning wheel, and the chance for people to back outcomes that they feel familiar with – such as a lucky number or a favourite colour.

However, playing roulette isn’t as simple as rocking up to a table or finding one online to then back your favourite number. There are now many variations of roulette, some of which you should avoid at all costs. On top of this, there are certain rules concerning the type of gaming and potential venues that you should follow to ensure that you enjoy your roulette gaming the way that it is intended – as entertainment.

We all know that there are many events and entertainments scattered across the North East of England, but for those looking to play some roulette or enjoy a casino night out, here are some rules to follow.

1. Always play at the live tables



Source: Pixabay

Playing roulette is strictly intended to be a form of entertainment, and to make that entertainment last – as well as your bankroll – you really should play at live tables. Playing on a gaming machine means that rounds are quick and you don’t experience the real-feel that comes with watching the ball bounce around and into the pocket.

This is the biggest reason behind online roulette operators changing from just video forms of roulette to live-streamed games of roulette. As you can see at https://casino.paddypower.com/c/live-roulette, this new form of online roulette play has taken the platform by storm, with demand so high that they have multiple live roulette tables, from Spread Bet Roulette to Live Football Roulette, all the way over to the ever-popular Live Age of Gods Roulette.

Roulette played on digital game terminals feels inauthentic and boring, whereas being at a roulette table or playing a live roulette game delivers the real-feel experience with the anticipation and excitement that makes it a form of entertainment.

2. Always play at a proper gaming venue



Source: Pixabay

Whether it’s a website or a venue regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, you have to make sure that the location of your roulette play is under the governance of the leading authority. Doing so will mean that you avoid any unfair roulette tables.

In the North East, Newcastle is the hub of roulette and casino gaming, hosting Grosvenor Casino Newcastle, Genting Casino Newcastle, and the TripAdvisor certificate of excellent-winning Aspers Casino, per https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/. You could also venture over to Grosvenor Casino Sunderland if that’s more convenient.

3. Stick to the continent



Source: Pixabay

Even though the United States’ Las Vegas is perhaps the most famous gambling hub in the world, the nation’s preferred version of roulette, American roulette, is hotly avoided by players in the know. This is due to the American table having the same payout odds structure as European and French roulette but with an extra green pocket, the dreaded ‘00’.

The presence of this extra pocket nearly doubles the house edge from 2.7 percent in European roulette to 5.25 percent in American roulette. As shown on page 122 of the Probability Guide to Gambling, shown here https://books.google.co.uk/, the probability of outcomes in American roulette to those of European roulette are skewed against the player, and yet the payout remains the same.

The preferred but least common form of roulette in the North East, however, is that of French roulette. In stark contrast to American roulette, the game only features a ‘0’ – as European roulette does – but returns half of your even-money bets (such as odd/even or red/black) should the ball land in the ‘0’ pocket. It brings the house edge down to 1.35 percent.

So, when playing your roulette in the North East, always do it live, always do it with licensed and regulated brands, and try to avoid the double-zero American tables as much as you can.