Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering customers a complimentary healthcheck for their Volkswagen California as part of a summer staycation advice campaign.

With British families preparing to head off on holiday across the UK, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is urging people to stay safe and make sure they’re well prepared.

The complimentary California healthcheck, available at local participating Van Centres, is a complete visual inspection of your vehicle including checks of your lights, wipers, fluids, coolants, suspension and tyres.

Online interest for the California has soared by 250% since March 2020 when lockdown began. The iconic California offers an elevating roof and fully-fitted kitchen with prices starting from £55,339 RRP inc VAT and OTR.

For experienced campers looking to get back out on the road and first-timers venturing into the great outdoors, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has compiled a set of tips on how to clean your van and prepare for a safe staycation this summer.

Preparing for a safe staycation

Start with a driveway getaway: If you’re not quite ready to head away from home, why not try a change of scene with a couple of nights in your campervan parked on the driveway. It’ll help break the cycle of the same four walls and help you prepare for a life away from home again. Clean the camper: You might not have used the campervan since before lockdown and while any germs will likely have long since vanished, it would be worth giving it an internal clean with antibacterial wipes on all surfaces to make sure their sanitized before preparing food. Masks and gloves: While a campervan is your own personal space, you’ll still need to stop for fuel or food so consider packing masks and gloves so that you don’t transmit any germs from shops into the vehicle. Get a health check: Your vehicle has likely been idle for quite some time so it’s worth doing some start-up checks before setting off. For complete peace of mind, Volkswagen Van Centres are offering a complimentary healthcheck for California owners. Check local rules: Social distancing and holidaying rules differ across the UK so make sure you know where you are and what you’re allowed to do. Checking local rules extends to knowing where and when you can park up and camp, too.

David Hanna, head of Aftersales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We know thousands of our owners are itching to get away in their campervans which is why we’re offering complimentary healthchecks, all part of our Working With You promise. These complete vehicle inspections give owners peace of mind that after months of inactivity, their Californias are in tip top condition for the holidays. Following our safety tips will also help owners enjoy a much-needed stress-free trip with their families.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.