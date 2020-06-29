Offer includes £750 deposit contribution and two services for just £179^ when purchased on finance (6.9% APR Representative)*

Available across the entire Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles range

Limited offer runs until June 21 at participating Van Centres

Deals available through brand’s award-winning Approved Used scheme

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a limited-time offer across its Approved Used range of vans with discounts on the list price and servicing plans for complete peace of mind.

The offer, which runs until June 21, is available on all models and vehicle ages when bought on finance through the brand’s award-winning Approved Used van programme (formerly known as Das Welt Auto).

Whether you’re buying a van on Personal Contract Plan (PCP), Hire Purchase, or Lease Purchase, a deposit contribution of £750 will be made towards the price (6.9% APR Representative)*. The deal also includes two services for just £179^.

The offer includes all Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles from the compact Caddy to iconic Transporter and versatile Crafter. The executive transfer vehicle, Caravelle and award-winning pick-up, Amarok, are also available while those looking for a summer staycation can take advantage with a discounted used California.

The brand’s Approved Used programme, awarded ‘Best Used Van Programme’ in the Business Vans Awards 2019, allows customers to purchase the entire range of used Volkswagen vans with the same peace of mind as when buying new, including a comprehensive Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Warranty and Roadside Assistance† package, helping keep customers and businesses moving.

James Douglas, Head of Sales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, commented: “The used van offer has been launched to help our owners get back to work and start planning for the post-lockdown future as part of our Working With You brand promise. Our Van Centres are now open for a wide range of services, all while following strict Government guidelines aimed at keeping our staff and customers safe.

“We’re also delighted to be able to include the California in this offer as we know that many families will be planning staycations this summer. Our classic campervan is the ideal companion, giving people a safe, personal space to enjoy a holiday.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.