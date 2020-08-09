DPD due to commence trials of the Volta Zero, the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne delivery vehicle, in Q1-2021.

The Volta Zero selected by DPD to operate in London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone and support its micro-depot strategy.

Volta Trucks, the Scandinavian start-up full-electric vehicle manufacturer, will soon start a pilot test of its forthcoming Volta Zero with DPD, the UK’s leading parcel delivery service. The Volta Zero will be tested by DPD within London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone in Q1-2021, supporting their micro-depot strategy in Westminster.

Confirming the partnership, Olly Craughan, CSR General Manager of DPD Group UK Ltd, said: “DPD Group UK Ltd are happy to announce a trial of the Volta Zero 16 tonne purpose built fully electric vehicle planned for 2021.The vehicle is an ideal fit for our Urban Logistics strategy; and the fact that it will be the most sustainable commercial vehicle is a fantastic achievement too, and mirrors our own strategy to be the UK’s leader in sustainable delivery.”

Rob Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, added; “As the world’s first purpose-built full-electric large commercial vehicle, the Volta Zero was specifically designed to deliver parcels and freight in inner city locations where today’s air quality and noise pollution challenges are at their worst. The Volta Zero’s full-electric, zero-emission operation is perfectly suited to DPD’s distribution requirements within London’s strict Ultra Low Emission Zone, delivering parcels to Central London’s customers in a clean and efficient way.

“The Volta Zero is also much safer for the city’s pedestrians and other road users than other large goods vehicles, thanks to the unique design of the cab that offers the driver significantly enhanced visibility. Its full-electric drivetrain also offers near-silent operation, meaning DPD will be able to utilise the Volta Zero in the centre of London in an efficient 24-hour operation.”