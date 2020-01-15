W North further expands with three new hires

January 2020

A Newcastle-based PR agency has appointed three new members to its growing team taking its headcount to 11.

W North, part of global independent agency, W Communications, has hired three new starters who are all a product of Newcastle University – Hannah Whyte, Laura Greatrex, and Thomas Pearson.

The new recruits will be working with W North’s established team, specialising in earned media, events, and influencer marketing for a range of global, national, and regional brands.

Hannah Whyte joins the company having gained a first-class honours degree in media, communication and cultural studies and following a summer of work experience at W’s London office.

Following her undergraduate degree in English Literature and a year in London with a beauty PR agency, Laura Greatrex brings experience working with social influencers and consumer PR to the agency.

Thomas Pearson has existing experience writing for regional publications and joins the team directly after completing his master’s degree in Human Geography where his dissertation focused on online and social communication.

Head of W North, Christian Cerisola, said: “The new hires reflect an exciting time for W North. We have big plans for the year to come and are entering 2020 with a strong team of dedicated professionals.

“We are still working closely with our headquartered team in London and continue to service clients from across the UK and Europe, however, we continue to strengthen our presence in the region, especially within the hospitality and FMCG sectors.”

Established in 2017, W North, winner of seven awards for excellence in public relations at last year’s CIPR North East PRide Awards, works across a range of clients including Disaronno, innocent, Wiggle, Tyne Bank Brewery and Changing Health. Its drinks portfolio has recently been bolstered with North East brands including NOVELTEA, and 40 KOLA.