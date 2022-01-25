The Waddington Street Centre is celebrating the arrival of its new minibus, after it hit its 40th anniversary year fundraising target.

The Durham City-based independent North East mental health charity aimed to raise £40,000 to mark its fourth decade of offering a wide range of informal educational activities and support services based on individual needs and aspirations.

As a result of hitting its target, the centre has purchased a 17-seater Ford Transit minibus from First Class Commercials Ltd, based in Birtley, which will allow its team to organise a range of activities and trips around the North East for its members.

Throughout 2021, the centre held a range of fundraising activities, including a triathlon in Seaham, which raised more than £1,200, raffles, a pre-loved sale and a bake sale with a pop-up street café.

The Waddington Street Centre also received significant donations from businesses and organisations, including the Milburngate development on Durham City’s riverside, which has selected the centre as its chosen charity.

The centre was also the official charity of Lumiere in 2021 and received a donation of more than £5,000 raised at the light festival’s gala dinner.

Ali Lee, Centre Manager, said: “Our new minibus is really important to all of our members and we’re really pleased to receive the keys. The last couple of years have further highlighted that isolation and not having the opportunity to travel, even locally, can affect our mental health. The minibus will allow us to provide activities that boost wellbeing by visiting some of the amazing places the North East has to offer.

“We’re extremely grateful for all of the donations, including Milburngate and Lumiere, for their support and generosity in allowing us to raise enough money to buy the minibus.”

Allan Cook from Arlington Real Estate, which is developing Milburngate in a joint venture with Richardson, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to help the Waddington Street Centre hit its fundraising target to enable it to purchase the new

minibus to mark its 40th anniversary, which I am sure will make a huge difference to the range of activities and services it provides in the community.

“The Waddington Street Centre does brilliant work in Durham and the surrounding area to support mental health and we wish the centre and its members well in their travels around the region.”