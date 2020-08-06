Most of us want to be our own boss. To have flexibility, to be in control of our businesses and our futures is something most of us can only dream of. However, if you choose to move ahead with your business plan, then your first focus should be building a strong foundation and online following.

Sadly, many first solopreneurs fail within the first six months of launching their first business. Often because their initial efforts haven’t yielded the results they thought they deserved or because they’ve found it difficult to balance their time between their current job and their entrepreneurial dream.

If you want to make a success out of your business idea, then consider getting to know why solopreneurs like you fail within the first few months. That way, you’re less likely to make the same mistakes. Read on to find out more.

You’re not using the right tools

Ask any entrepreneur and they’ll tell you that online tools are invaluable. From social media management tools like the ones available from contentcal.io to calendar management, accounting and legal software, effective communication tools, content creation and even basic email applications. The frustrating thing is, most of these tools are very reasonable or even available online for free – don’t neglect tools that could transform your business processes!

You don’t have any self-discipline

Sure, it’s been a long day at work and you’d much rather watch Netflix than create a newsletter for your followers. Maybe you’ll stay up late to do it. Or maybe tomorrow…or the next day. Starting a business when you have zero self-discipline is only destined to fail. Neglecting to set yourself deadlines and committing to your business 100% means you’re less likely to create a connection with clients, build brand awareness or actually succeed.

You think you know everything

Even the greatest of minds never stop learning. So, what makes you think you know everything there is to know about business? Of course, this doesn’t mean getting a degree in business studies or joining up to an online marketing course (unless you want to of course), but if you want your business to succeed, you should always be on the lookout for ways to improve your business model and evolve as an entrepreneur. Having extended knowledge of a subject can also set you apart from other competitors in your field, giving you a much-needed edge.

You’re always procrastinating

It’s not always easy to concentrate. Or maybe you’re worried about committing to your business fully because you fear failure. Whatever the reason for your procrastination, it’s a common reason why so many solopreneurs fail within the first six months. Even if things don’t go as planned, or you’re not making as much money as you’d like, that’s no excuse for wasting time online when you could be making plans. Never put off what you could do today.

And…you’ve already given up

You have a great idea; you got several initial sales and a few likes and shares. Now several months in, interest in your business has petered out and you’re wondering why you bothered. Before you throw the towel in, revaluate your goals and be persistent. Success could be just around the corner.