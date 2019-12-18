Ward Hadaway has been recognised by national charity Headway for its legal expertise and commitment to improving the lives of survivors of brain injury.

The UK Top 100 law firm is among a select number of providers to be included in the Headway Head Injury Solicitors Directory 2020.

One person is admitted to hospital in the U.K. with an acquired brain injury every 90 seconds. The causes are wide-ranging – from head trauma sustained in road traffic accidents, assaults and falls to medical causes such as tumour, stroke, brain haemorrhage, and meningitis.

The consequences are often life-changing for both the individuals and their families and Headway provides a full spectrum of support services to help those affected rebuild their lives.

Depending on the cause of a brain injury, claiming compensation may be an option and can ensure that the correct care and rehabilitation is put in place in the future.

Traumatic brain injury claims are complex and require an experienced, specialist legal team to ensure the claimant gets the correct advice and support. Therefore, each year, the charity compiles a comprehensive list of trusted legal advisors who meet a rigorous selection criteria and pledge to follow The Headway Code of Conduct.

Ward Hadaway partner and Head of Personal Injury, Roger O’Donnell, has over 27 years’ experience in personal injury work and has been instrumental in building the firm’s specialist Personal Injury and Road Traffic Accident Team.

He said: “Brain injuries can often result in devastating and life-changing consequences for both the individuals affected and their families. Our team of specialists are committed to ensuring our clients secure the support and rehabilitation they deserve to enable them to live full and independent lives.

“Compensation claims following brain injuries are complex and can last many years. It is therefore especially important that people seek specialist advice from legal experts who can understand how the injury will affect their life.

“We are proud to be recognised by Headway as a trusted provider of legal advice and look forward to working closely with them as they carry out their important work.”