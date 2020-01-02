WASTE recycling and sustainability firm, Warrens Group, has stepped in to provide new school shoes for children as a poll by the National Education Union has revealed growing fears over child poverty.

As part of the business’s ongoing commitment to helping those in the community, the team at Warrens Group took a number of youngsters to have new school shoes fitted at Clarks. Funds for the new uniform were raised through Warrens Group’s recent sponsored activities including a 19-mile walk along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

Their donation comes as a poll commissioned by the National Education Union (NEU) revealed that the majority of teachers were worried that more children in their school would go hungry and cold this Christmas.

The poll of 549 National Education Union members, conducted by Deltapoll, revealed that 63% of respondents were worried that more children than last year would be going hungry over the Christmas period; and 59% felt that more children this year compared with last Christmas would be going without warm clothing.

One in 10 teachers said their schools would be taking steps to support families over the Christmas holidays, and 90% of teachers said that the next Government must prioritise ending child poverty.

Adam Warren, director at Warrens Group, added: “We know that it’s not just breakfast that some children go without, and when it was suggested that we could help by providing school uniform items with the sponsorship money we raised, we thought it was a great idea.

“It’s fantastic for us to be able to support the schools where we can and to get involved in different initiatives that are going to make a difference to both the children and their families.

“Supporting the local community is extremely important to us at Warrens Group and to help beyond raising money is something we’re proud of.”

A teacher at the school which Warrens Group has been supporting, said: “Knowing that we have Warrens Group as an additional support for our children goes a very long way.

“The support extends, not only to the pupils, but also to their families. Practical gifts such as winter shoes, hats and scarves may seem small to some, but to the families that benefit, they can mean the world.”