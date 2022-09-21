Staff at an Orchard Care Homes’ residence in Warrington have received one of the highest accolades in the care sector after getting through to the regional finals of the Great British Care Awards

Three members of staff at The Three Bridges Nursing Home in Nook Lane, Warrington, received confirmation earlier this week that they have progressed through to the regional finals after being nominated by their Home Manager.

Danielle Johnson, who works in Administration, has been nominated for two awards – Care Home Worker Award and Putting People First Award. Jamie Ashton, Clinical Lead, and Whitney Stokes, Unit Manager, have both been nominated for the Social Care Nurse of the Year Award.

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector. The purpose of the awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

There are twenty one awards categories available for nomination, which represent all areas of the social care sector, whether it be older people or specialist services, residential or home care. From frontline staff such as care workers and care managers to people who have made an impact in other ways such as training and innovation.

The North West Regional Finals of The Great British Care Awards take place at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on 12th November 2022. Home Manager at The Three Bridges Nursing Home, Val Marston, is delighted for her team, saying “It’s fantastic for Danielle, Jamie and Whitney to be recognised for all their hard work, dedication and commitment to every resident in making their lives safe, secure and happy. We are all keeping our fingers crossed that they are successful and reach the National finals in 2023”.

Orchard Care Homes runs a portfolio of homes for the elderly in the north of England and the Midlands. The services span residential, nursing, dementia, and respite care. Over the past two decades, the company has become a highly respected provider of quality specialist care on a long- or short-term basis, in welcoming and homely surroundings.

Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy. The group’s impressive record demonstrates the highest quality of care it provides its residents, with 91% of its homes now rated ‘Good’.