A North East utilities firm has marked its fifth anniversary with its most successful year to date.

The Everflow Group, which comprises business water retailer Everflow Water and software company Everflow Tech, was set up by managing director Josh Gill in 2015.

The group currently employs a total of 72 people across its Wynyard Business Park headquarters and its branch in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, which opened in 2019.

Josh launched Everflow Water five years ago, working from his laptop in a café, following the deregulation of the water retail market. This was followed by the creation of Everflow Tech in 2018, providing the utilities industry with innovative software to make billing and sales simpler.

From its humble beginnings, Everflow has grown to become the UK’s fastest organically growing water retailer, with 30,000 customers on its books, along with a forecasted turnover of £62m for 2021.

Josh said: “There’s always been a very slow uptake of technology in utilities market, and in 2015 it was clear that someone needed to fill that gap – the idea of being a pioneer excited me.

“We were the first firm to offer a tech platform that’s bespoke to the market, and while we could have kept it to ourselves, it was in the customers’ interest to share it. At our core, we want every customer to get a good experience, whichever retailer they’re with.

“I’m also passionate about giving staff a good experience, and one of the driving forces behind setting up Everflow was the desire to create an environment where people wanted to come to work; where people are relaxed, but they also get the job done.

“It feels incredible to have made it to five years. It’s been a lot of hard work, but there’s been a lot of rewards along the way, and that’s down to the hard work of everyone involved in the business.”

While 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic has proved a challenge for industries of all types, Everflow has continued to grow, with moves to branch out into other utilities in the pipeline.

Josh added: “The biggest frustration has been the slowing down of progress, but, despite this, we’ve still grown our team by 20 per cent, as well gaining an employee net promoter score of +73.

“Our initiatives for the benefit of our customers have continued to really pay off, and we have a customer satisfaction score of more than 90 per cent, which, for a utilities firm, is amazing.

“We’ve got big plans for the next five years. Our vision is to make utilities simple, and we’re looking at expanding our offering beyond just water, so we can make a difference to customers buying other services too.

“The first five years have been amazing, and we couldn’t have achieved what we have done without the support of our loyal customers and brokers – I can’t wait to keep working with them on the next steps of the Everflow journey.”

For more information on the Everflow Group, visit www.everflowgroup.co.uk/